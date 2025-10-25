Formula 1 Club sparks a passion for racing

Twisha Rao Club officers Sachin Bulfer and Aarav Ghoman present the driver standings from the previous weekend’s race. “Despite the McLarens placing third and fourth, Max finishing second in Singapore means that he’s quickly closing the World Drivers Championship (WDC) gap, and this would be the biggest comeback in F1 history!” Bulfer said.

From thrilling highlight analysis to engaging discussions about race, Carlmont’s Formula 1 (F1) club fosters an environment for passionate racing enthusiasts.

Sachin Bulfer, Carlmont senior and president of the F1 club, aimed to connect common fans through the club since its creation during the 2023-2024 school year.

“We want people to be able to get into the sport and find friends who are into the sport and enjoy it,” Bulfer said.

Bulfer enjoyed the concept of racing and F1 since he was a child.

“It was probably fourth grade when I got into Formula 1,” Bulfer said. “When I was in middle school, I moved to Europe, and it’s really popular there, so by the time I was in sixth grade, I was a super big fan.”

Bulfer’s love for racing drove the detailed discussions that were held during the meetings. According to John Rowe, Carlmont business teacher and F1 club advisor, the club is super active and fun, and everyone is super passionate.

“They do a great job of talking about the last races and getting involved,” Rowe said.

Given its popularity, many students are able to relate to F1, and newer students love to learn more about it.

“When there are new people, they actually talk to us and they interact and pay attention to our presentations,” Naura Saleem, Carlmont sophomore and vice president of the F1 club, said.

Saleem initially became Vice President in order to join a community of those who shared similar interests.

“I really wanted to have a community where we could talk about F1,” Saleem said.

In the future, the club aims to attend a race and go karting together.

Overall, the club is a very tight-knit community that shares the same love for Formula 1.

“It’s just a fun way to hang out with friends who have shared interests and do fun activities,” Bulfer said.