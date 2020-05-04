The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

May 4, 2020

Recognizing that the news industry is critical during this time of uncertainty and confusion, Facebook pledged $100 million aimed towards the media affected by COVID-19. Many news organizations face advertising drops while continuing local reporting, making them a financial target during this economic crisis.

 With their Community Network Grant Program, $25 million of the donation will go towards local news through the Facebook Journalism Project. In comparison, the other $75 million will go towards news organizations worldwide. 

This grant will offer news stations aid as they struggle with lacking revenues, and will keep journalists doing what they do best: informing during a time of uncertainty.

