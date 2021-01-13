FBI Director says Antifa is an ideology, not an organization 

Antifa is short for anti-fascist. Chris Wray, the director of the FBI, refers to Antifa as an ideology rather than an organization. However, Donald Trump believes that Antifa is an anarchist, extremist group that only incites violence. Trump also used ‘Antifa’ as an umbrella term for protestors of George Floyd’s death in June. Donald Trump also claims he will designate Antifa as a terrorist group. However, Antifa does not have a hierarchy or formal organization.

So… should we be concerned?

Wray believes that Antifa is an idealogy, not a terror group. After the Sept. 11 attacks, domestic terrorism was a large focus in a hearing held before the House Homeland Security Committee, mainly in the form of white supremacists and anti-government anarchists. Although some anarchists may believe in anti-fascism, it doesn’t mean that they are the “Group” of Antifa.