Final word

The youth can make profound changes in local society and communities. Necessary governmental skills such as compromise, consensus, and leadership are learned from experiences like these. Connections with local officials are made, which can lead to more significant changes in the day-to-day lives of communities. Expanding local trends to global innovations allows every youth to make a substantial change.

As the meeting comes to an end, the president calls the adjournment. They strike the gavel yet again to conclude. Not all gavels are in a senators’ office. Some are local, and all are influential.

Find your gavel.