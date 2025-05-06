Fine tuning: an exploration of musical critique

Music in schools

Critique is embedded in music programs at schools. Although all teaching requires critique, musical critique requires a focus on making old compositions’ messages carry over into fresh performances.

“I had some inspiring teachers when I studied voice and conducting, so my introduction to music making was with people who are really technically proficient musicians but are also thinking outside of the box of how we make music, and how we keep the art form relevant,” Seeman said.

According to the American Psychological Association, students do better in school when participating in music courses, especially instrumental music. Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that music education caused the kids to do better in other subjects, it does show a positive correlation between the two.

“I think to be able to teach an instrument requires understanding the instrument more and being able to effectively communicate to the students in the language that they will be able to understand,” said Emi Ota, a junior and music mentor at Carlmont.

Carlmont High School’s music mentoring program is a program where experienced high school musicians teach elementary students how to improve their musicianship before they go into middle school and join a full orchestra or band.

“When I teach, I gain more communication skills to be able to adapt to various situations. If a student doesn’t understand a concept, I might change the wording, make it more hands-on, or focus on critical thinking,” Ota said.

Students grow differently with different strategies, so it is important to tune teaching to the ways students learn. This benefits both students and teachers through the innovation necessary to find unique ways to learn new skills.

“My teachers help their students improve on their areas of strength, rather than focusing on their weaknesses. When they develop their skills and gain confidence, they will naturally begin to take challenges in places that they’re not comfortable in,” Ota said.

Critique in music education can be a double-edged sword. Some teachers choose to only focus on the positives in the hope that their students will respond positively to the course, while others pick at small faults or fundamental issues with their students’ techniques.

“I prefer constructive feedback because the more I get, the more I can improve,” Kurtic said. “Positive feedback is nice, but criticism gives me more noticeable improvements, although it is nice to get them together.”

A well-trained teacher can provide any student with greater musical understanding by leveraging both tools and fostering a comfortable, growth-forward environment.

“I always let my choirs know what themes I’m developing for our concerts,” Seeman said. “If my students have repertoire in mind, or anything that I can just throw into a list for the future that they love, I’ll take those pieces that they send and see what fits the concert and feels good for the group.”

An environment where everyone in the group can add their own pieces allows for a diverse and engaging repertoire for the larger group to interact with. This can help new musicians become more comfortable putting their music out in the world.