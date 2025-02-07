FireAid benefit concert unites Los Angeles for wildfire relief

Talinn Hatti Tate McRae sings in front of a crowd in San Francisco in 2024. “I always love seeing her perform,” said Yashvi Shah. “She’s so empowering.”

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires, the city was alive with music and resilience as some of the biggest names in the music industry took the stage for the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30. The concert, held at two major venues — Kia Forum and Intuit Dome — contributed both monetary aid and awareness to the disaster.

The event brought together artists, including Katy Perry, Nirvana, Tate McRae, and Lady Gaga, to remind Angelenos of what it means to be part of the “City of Angels.”

At the Kia Forum, rock band Green Day, kicked off the show with “Last Night on Earth,” featuring a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish. The band continued with “Still Breathing” and included the classic “When I Come Around.” These songs preached hope and resilience in the hearts of those listening.

“I tuned in to Netflix’s live stream of the performance,” said Doris Lin, an Eilish fan and sophomore at Carlmont. “Her appearance was unexpected. It shows how even the elites of Los Angeles came together in the face of this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, at Intuit Dome, Samuel L. Jackson — who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise — opened the night by thanking first responders who contributed immensely to the containment of the fires.

Stevie Nicks also delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments as she recalled how her 1938 Pacific Palisades home nearly burned down, saved only by the tireless work of the Santa Rosa firefighters. Nicks dedicated her song, “Landslide,” to those first responders. The song’s lyrics — detailing the fear of change — deeply resonated with affected audience members.

Eilish, a proud Los Angeles native, performed a triad of acoustic songs while reflecting on her deep love for her home.

“I think she chose the perfect setlist for this event. Billie Eilish has some of the most emotional discography out there, in my opinion,” Lin said. “I love how all these famous artists showed that they are people too.”

The night was a pleasant surprise for many Nirvana fans. The legendary band’s surviving members, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, reunited for a performance of “Breed.” Joan Jett and Kim Gordon also appeared and performed various Nirvana classics. Grohl’s daughter Violet finished the Nirvana set with her cover of “All Apologies.”

“I was moved by the cover of ‘All Apologies.’ It felt like a goodbye, not just to Kurt Cobain, but to the homes, memories, and lives lost in these fires,” said Hana Yamawaki, a Nirvana superfan who tuned in to the live-streamed performance.

Tate McRae also delivered an emotional performance at the Inuit Dome. She performed her hit songs “Greedy” and “You Broke Me First,” along with an acoustic rendition of “Slower.” Fans praised her for using her platform to unite her fanbase and support those in crisis.

“My friends and I tuned in to watch the live stream. A lot of her fanbase is still young, and it is important they’re educated on what’s going on in our state,” said Yashvi Shah, a McRae fan and sophomore at Carlmont.

The concert touched not just Angelenos but also many across the state and the nation who witnessed the devastation of the fires.

“I was driving to the Bay Area to visit my family and had to pass through Los Angeles during the fires,” said Anand Singh, a college freshman at San Diego State University. “There were lines of cars stretching into the horizon to escape from the fire. It has left a deep imprint on the city, but after being shown this concert, I feel better that many are coming together to help.”

Many prominent figures, such as Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were also present at the FireAid Benefit Concert, cheering on the performers and mourning for the people of Los Angeles.

FireAid raised more than $100 million for wildfire relief efforts through ticket sales and sponsorships. The organization pledged the money towards immediate aid to victims and funding to support long-term fire prevention strategies in and around Los Angeles.

The concert was live-streamed on many platforms, including AppleTV, Disney+, and Hulu. The entire 6-hour concert is still available for streaming on YouTube for those who missed out.

All money raised during the livestream was matched by Steve Ballmer, the owner of both venues, doubling the impact of each contribution. Donations can be made at fireaidla.org.