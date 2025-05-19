Five Bay Area cities embark on the challenge of combating climate change

Nikhil Nunna San Carlos City Hall resides in the heart of the city. “By 2035, the City will have made substantial progress on a number of fronts including adopting sustainable practices in waste, water, energy and mobility among others. Of course the City is also focusing on reducing GHG emissions and being a more sustainable and resilient City overall,” said Pranita Venkatesh, Vice Mayor of the City of San Carlos.

Cities across the Bay Area are responding to the growing impacts of climate change by investing in clean energy, rethinking land use, and rolling out new policies prioritizing environmental resilience and sustainable futures.

Local governments are combining policy updates, changes to infrastructure, and community programs to reduce emissions and adapt to pressing climate risks. From fire mitigation zoning codes to establishing rebates for adopting climate-friendly practices, cities demonstrate a broader shift toward climate planning heavily rooted in local conditions and needs. With the potential dangers of rising temperatures, wildfire risks, and sea level rise, many cities are working to balance sustainability goals with development, budget constraints, and public input.

The City of San Carlos

In San Carlos, efforts to address climate change have taken shape through updated planning frameworks, electric vehicle infrastructure, targeted community outreach, and others. The city’s Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, paired with updates to the city’s General Plan, serves as a roadmap to guide current and future sustainability efforts.

Vice Mayor Pranita Venkatesh highlighted the integration of the two city plans.

“The General Plan works together with our Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan and promotes multi-modal transportation options, water efficiency, energy efficiency, sustainable waste management, sustainable food consumption, and climate change resiliency,” Venkatesh said.

In terms of putting climate goals into action, San Carlos has recently supported the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and created a new staff role focused specifically on the city’s sustainability. One key aspect of this new role is to help the town more effectively engage with residents.

“As we now have a dedicated employee for sustainability efforts, we anticipate an increase in events and activities and many opportunities for outreach and participation,” Venkatesh said.

On the other hand, local advocates have voiced frustration over inaction on a recently proposed climate plan. A longtime San Carlos resident and parent, Emily Blunt, recently spoke at a City Council meeting to lead a community push towards banning gas-powered leaf blowers, citing their health and environmental risks. “ We are working with our neighbors and the county on many coordinated sustainability initiatives, including sea level rise planning, waste management, and EV infrastructure planning among others. — Pranita Venkatesh

“Gas-powered leaf blowers may seem small, but they produce significant air and noise pollution, especially harmful to children, older adults, and outdoor workers. They also rely on outdated two-stroke engines that emit more pollution than many cars on the road,” Blunt said.

After researching how neighboring cities have successfully implemented bans, speaking with city officials and a local landscaper who switched to electric leaf blowers, and getting over 280 signatures on a community petition, Blunt’s efforts did not go as expected.

“Unfortunately, our City Council recently voted not to study the issue further, which was extremely disappointing. But I believe that with continued community support and respectful advocacy, we can return to the council with more momentum in the future,” Blunt said, underscoring the need for persistent community advocacy.

While some issues remain unresolved, the city also prepares for long-term risks. Venkatesh explained how flooding and wildfires are among the most commonly voiced concerns, and updates to infrastructure planning are being tied to climate goals that incorporate such issues. The city works with neighboring cities and San Mateo County to establish coordinated climate initiatives, including sea level rise planning, waste management, and EV infrastructure planning.

Furthermore, the city has made significant progress in reducing its impact on climate change, citing a 26% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 to 2023.

The City of Belmont

Belmont’s climate work centers on practical, implementation-ready actions that promote energy efficiency and wildfire resilience. The city adopted its first Climate Action Plan in 2017 and has pursued many low-emission strategies since then.

Carlos de Melo, Community Development Director at the City of Belmont, provided general statements explaining how the city has established programs like switching municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy through Peninsula Clean Energy’s ECO 100 program, converting all streetlights to light-emitting diodes (LEDs), making bicycle and pedestrian-friendly improvements along the Ralston Avenue corridor and the Alameda de las Pulgas corridor, and others. Furthermore, the city has pushed forward with Energy and EV Reach Codes, although enforcing some of these electrification policies has been suspended due to legal developments.

De Melo explained how the city aims to balance city development and growth with climate goals.

“The city encourages growth and development, especially in higher-density residential areas, along the El Camino Real Corridor and within our Belmont Village Specific Plan area. The balance to be struck is affirming the goals, policies, objectives, and development standards that facilitate this type of growth while ensuring that our current and future Energy Reach Codes are incorporated into these higher-density types of development,” de Melo said.

Another critical aspect of Belmont’s sustainability efforts is engaging the community. To engage the youth, de Melo explained that city staff facilitates the Youth Advisory Council’s Green Team, which recently organized events for tree planting and a native plants workshop, and the Volunteers, Outreach, Involvement, Community, Events, & Services (VOICES) program that hosts youth volunteer events like a Coastal Cleanup. Additionally, with the updated Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, city staff have compiled a list of community groups to involve, ensuring that various voices are incorporated.

De Melo also shared a unique city initiative regarding tree coverage.

“The city has a longstanding value in maintaining the canopy through adherence to our tree protection ordinance, fire risks; this must be navigated thoughtfully alongside wildfire risks. Trees have been removed in Twin Pines Park, and several will be removed from other open space areas due to their assessed fire/failure risks. The city does replant native trees, and has maintained its status as a Tree City USA since 2007, and is also putting in place the Twin Pines Park Tree Succession Plan to ensure our efforts are intentional,” de Melo said in a general statement.

The City of Redwood City

Redwood City’s climate priorities reflect its shoreline geography and rapidly growing population. In recent years, its city staff have adopted a multi-pronged strategy including a variety of initiatives like partnering with Peninsula Clean Energy for carbon-free energy, adopting a Disposable Foodware Ordinance program, establishing a Water Conservation Program, developing a Vehicle Fleet Decarbonization Plan, and others.

The city’s Environmental Rebates Program provides financial incentives for residents to replace gas appliances and install EV chargers, helping households shift to emission-free electricity.

“Redwood City is focusing on community preparedness and infrastructure resilience to prepare for climate impacts that we are already experiencing, such as extreme heat, wildfires, flooding, and sea level rise,” said Adrian Lee, Assistant Public Works Services Director/Chief of Sustainability and Resiliency Officer.

Redwood City has also developed a Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adoption Plan to guide future infrastructure developments. The city aims to balance healthy development with its sustainability goals regarding future developments. “ I am proud of the initiatives that the city has taken so far. Addressing climate change’s impacts is a big issue, and regional partnerships, federal funding, and collaboration with community members are essential. — Adrian Lee

“Addressing climate change requires reducing emissions and considering the impact of population growth on resource consumption. A way to balance the two interconnected subjects is by integrating environmental sustainability into urban planning and development strategies,” Lee said.

Regarding engaging with the Redwood City community, staff explained how the city partners with the school district to sponsor environmental school programs with EarthCapades School Assemblies and free Environmental and Waterwise Kits for students. The city also hosts a Climate Action & Resiliency Video Contest and Water Conservation Poster Contest to engage the youth further. To engage residents, the town hosts quarterly Climate Action Subcommittee meetings that discuss the progress of the city’s climate initiatives.

“Addressing climate change is a collective effort. Often, regional approaches and collaboration efforts are a much more effective strategy. One approach that we are very proud of is that we were one of the first Cities in the Bay Area to offer a wide variety of Environmental Initiative programs for our community. These programs include electrifying leaf blowers and lawn care equipment, building electrification, solar, and electrical vehicle charger rebates,” Lee said.

The City of Burlingame

Burlingame has incorporated climate resilience into its zoning and development strategies, especially along the vulnerable bayfront area. City council approved a General Plan in 2019 that focused on rezoning dense housing to reduce vehicle mileage, promote walking and bicycling, and approve Reach Codes to mandate electrification and decarbonization in new construction. Burlingame partners with Peninsula Clean Energy, like other Bay Area cities, to receive 100% renewable energy.

Donna Colson, a Burlingame City Councilmember, shared thoughts on one of the city’s most pressing issues. “ I think the zoning standards we set on the bayfront are unique and innovative. These standards are being shared with other cities so that they can implement similar programs. Most importantly, we should share countywide successes throughout the state. — Donna Colson

“Rising seas on our bayfront pose an existential threat to our local businesses and hotels. The city depends on hotel transit occupancy tax for about one-third of its budget. We therefore need to plan to defend these assets over the next 100 years as sea levels rise. We also have a small urban interface with high fire danger, for which we are considering ways to zone for fire safety.

One way the city is attempting to protect its bayfront is by developing zoning ordinances that require developers to build 100-year Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Standards, the first of its kind in the state, which fostered collaboration between public and private entities.

To engage with its community, the City of Burlingame has a Citizens’ Advocacy Council, a Sustainability Manager who works with other groups to educate families and residents about the city’s climate initiatives, and various forums and lectures to share information with the community.

Colson also explained a recent Burlingame project that marked a significant step towards climate goals.

“One of our hallmark projects was to design a new Net Zero Energy Community Center that has won various green and sustainability awards and served as a model for other cities. The building is served by solar panels that generate enough electricity to offset the demand from the building. It also has water-wise plants and a green roof,” Colson said.

The City of San Mateo & San Mateo County

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors adopted a Community Climate Action Plan in 2022, a strategic roadmap prioritizing actions in building energy, transportation, waste, and working lands, aiming to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions levels from 1990 by 2030.

“The Community Climate Action Plan guides our work and priorities for unincorporated areas. In particular, the Sustainability Department focuses on transitioning buildings and transportation to clean energy, reducing food waste going to landfills to comply with SB 1383 mandates, and preparing communities for the impacts of climate change,” said Rosalynn Sarvi, Senior Sustainability Specialist at San Mateo County’s Sustainability Department. “ We also work with our partners to coordinate regional solutions so we can better prepare and protect residents, county facilities, and staff. — Rosalynn Sarvi

Sarvi highlighted that one unique aspect of the county’s sustainability efforts is its Regionally Integrated Climate Action Planning Support (RICAPS) program, which supports climate action planning and implementation among all 20 incorporated cities.

The Government Operations Climate Action Plan (GOCAP), adopted in 2021, focuses on cutting natural gas use, electrifying the county’s fleet, and becoming a zero-waste area.

Sarvi also highlighted how the department engages the county community.

“We share educational materials at outreach events, work with local leaders in sustainability on various projects, and host workshops and other events to engage residents in our work. Additionally, we host two climate education programs, Youth Exploring Climate Science and the Youth Climate Ambassadors, and one school waste program, Solutions to Waste Schools Program, which features engaging activities, workshops, field trips, and events in and out of the classroom for youth in San Mateo County,” Sarvi said.

Sarvi emphasized the importance of composting in reducing methane emissions and pointed to Senate Bill 1383, a statewide law requiring all residents to compost organic waste.

Sea level rise is another primary focus. The county uses climate risk screening tools and adaptation strategies to ensure new buildings are not in vulnerable zones. Sarvi noted that the county’s leadership role involves modeling behavior and enabling action at the city level.

“We aim to help our community understand the importance of converting buildings and transportation from natural gas to all-electric equipment, using alternative transportation when possible, composting kitchen scraps, and reducing food waste properly. When the opportunity arises, we aim to make these changes in our lives to learn from the experience and share lessons learned with the public,” Sarvi said.