From fields to screens: how competition unites across global boundaries

Over 242 million people in the United States ages 6 and older play a sport or engage in an athletic activity, according to Sports Destinations. This widespread participation helps the universal appeal of sports across different communities.

With conflicts between countries on the rise, the United Nations points to sports as a potential solution. Sports, a universal language understood by all, can bridge divides and foster unity.

Sports are part of most childhoods worldwide, from recreational league soccer to club sports that travel nationally and internationally. Most kids can relate to playing in or watching a sporting event.

The effects of sports surround the world, with athletes, the faces of teams, leagues, and international brands, being some of the most famous people.

However, sports have a far bigger impact than just providing physical exercise. They can teach important life lessons that people, young and old, can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

High school athletics

Just over a million high school students play American football each year, according to The National Federation of State High School Sports. Even though most students in the stands don’t fully understand all the rules, they still look forward to these games every week.

Friday Night Lights (FNL) is not just a game. It’s a gathering where students of all ages come together for a common reason: to cheer on their team and socialize with friends.

“The student section is something that all of the students want to be part of. It’s a great social atmosphere, whether you’re sitting in the stands watching the game or hanging out by the snack shack or somewhere along the track. The students just want to be a part of the community,” said Jim Kelly, the Carlmont Activities Director.

There’s also the financial side of FNL. Most schools charge an entry fee that goes directly back into the sports program.

“All of the gate fees collected at those games help fund our referees in all sports, not just football and basketball,” said Carlmont Principal Gay Buckland-Murray.

Football isn’t the only important sport in high school. Basketball games have the same impact: they bring students together to watch and socialize with their friends and create a community within the school.

“There is all kinds of positive stuff that comes out of the community,” Kelly said.

Sporting events like football and basketball don’t just benefit the school and students attending them. They are also crucial for the athletes involved. For them, it instills a sense of school pride.

On average, more than one in three high school students participate in a school sport, according to USA Facts. School sports provide a time for students to make new friends and compete under the pride of their school.

“We have weekly potlucks that our parents put on that build a sense of family. We focus on things like that when building pride in being part of the program,” said head football coach Eric Rado.

While high school games build community within towns, national tournaments elevate this spirit of unity on a larger scale, bringing together athletes from across the country.

The national level

Tournaments and competitions have one common theme: they unite athletes, whether local or far from home, under their shared love for their sport according to Sage Journals.

Caroline Miller is a player on Team 91 Colorado, a lacrosse club based in Denver, Colorado. She plays many tournaments a year, ranging from local tournaments to tournaments in other surrounding states like California.

“Tournaments bring everyone in the lacrosse community together because we are here for a common reason. Even though we might be playing against each other, we are all here because we love lacrosse,” Miller said.

National tournaments often draw athletes from across the country and sometimes from abroad. These events also force many teams to stay in hotels, creating an opportunity for participants to connect outside of the competition.

“Tournaments are just a fun environment for people from all over the area and beyond to get together and compete in a friendly way,” said Lindsay Miller, Caroline Miller’s mom.

International sports

From the excitement of high school fields to the intensity of national tournaments, sports unite people, their cheers and rivalries blending into a shared passion. On the global stage, their power to unite reaches a new height, transcending borders and political divides.

Countries all over the world enjoy playing sports. Soccer is the most popular sport globally, according to the International Review of Modern Sociology, because it’s easy to play, requires minimal space, and only needs a ball.

Sports have helped unify countries and solve conflicts. During the 2018 Winter Olympics, North and South Korea combined to form a women’s hockey team, according to BESA Perspectives. They competed under one country, one flag, and one fan base.

Sports have also given nations a fresh image after hosting global events such as the Olympics or the World Cup. Host nations use the Olympics to show off their economy, technology, and political stability, according to Iowa State University.

Sports have also helped break down barriers. One example is the 1971 Ping-Pong diplomacy, which allowed Americans to visit China for the first time in 25 years, according to the World Economic Forum. Soon after, President Richard Nixon visited China.

This isn’t a recent phenomenon. The first examples of sports uniting people can be traced back to the first Olympics, when the Oracle at Delphi advised Iphitos, the King of Elis, to host a peaceful sporting competition in hopes of ending the armed conflict in Greece at the time, according to World Economic Forum.

Teaching life lessons through sports

In some parts of the world, sports are a substitute for school according to Soccer Without Borders. Organizations like Soccer Without Borders use sports such as soccer to teach important life skills like social justice.

“When you change the rules, you open the group up to respond to a situation that helps them in their sport or think about something off the field,” said Nora Dooley, who works with Soccer Without Borders.

Sports offer an engaging, immersive way of teaching that appeals to people of all ages.

“If I want to address an issue related to inequality, whether it’s gender inequality or unequal access to resources, I’ll create inequality in a game — one team has three ways to score and the other only one. That creates a conversation about the situation and its real-world relevance,” Dooley said.

These thought-provoking scenarios help kids draw connections from the game that they can then carry with them for the rest of their lives according to Dooley.

Building lifelong friendships

Most kids start playing organized sports around age 6 according to Kids Health. These sports include practices several times a week, along with the games on the weekend.

Practice is a time for the team to bond and build chemistry. It’s also a chance for kids to unwind from school and share stories from the day.

“Some of my closest friends I’ve met through lacrosse,” Caroline Miller said.

Friendships come from various parts of life — sports, school, and clubs. While all friendships are important, some are particularly strong according to the Journal of Developmental and Behavior Pediatrics.

“My friends from school know me well, but my friends from my lacrosse team know me the best because they’ve seen me through the ups and downs, and early in the morning,” Caroline Miller said.

Sports are more than just games. They are a universal language that connects people across the globe, breaking down barriers and building lifelong friendships. Sports foster unity, regardless of origins.

The strongest bonds are often formed on teams because teammates must work together to win.

“There’s a different way that my lacrosse team knows me — they see me early in the morning, not ready for the day. But they are my team. It’s a different relationship we have,” Caroline Miller said.