Change depends on how much is invested in a particular task. The experiences and skills taught are great, but nothing will ever get done with little determination.

“I think young leaders do make a sizable difference in the community. It depends on how invested they are, but I think that they definitely can expand their reach,” Ayers said.

Youth in government can make a huge change. Being invested in all one does is very important in making a difference within one’s community.

“As a ‘baby boomer,’ my generation still has a lot to contribute. But these days our contribution is one of the elder wisdom. We need a blend of that elder wisdom and youthful energy to build the best community for everyone!” McCune said.

Calling all #leaders! Join the #SanCarlos Youth Advisory Council (YAC) and make a difference in the #CityofGoodLiving! Applications are due May 4!

Info: https://t.co/nN8p6ej48x pic.twitter.com/5Qvodlitl4 — City of San Carlos (@CityofSanCarlos) April 27, 2018

Change comes in many forms. From local to global, young to old, everyone has the opportunity to make an impact. Once one learns how to govern locally, they can expand their influence globally.

The youth of today will become the prominent global leaders of tomorrow. Experiences and early training as young community leaders enable them to reach more significant leadership roles in the future.

“I think kids that have an interest in government tend to be people that pursue it from early on. In every generation, when it’s their turn to lead, they’re the ones that become the leaders,” Matoso said.

Leaders are the ones that make a change, and kids that start to learn the basics of government and politics from a young age tend to be the ones that stay most impact.