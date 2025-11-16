Funding cuts and policy shifts put IDEA at risk

Anai Thomas A group of students, including one using a wheelchair, stand hand-in-hand atop a cracking bridge labeled “IDEA,” illustrating the fragile connection between students with disabilities and the education they are guaranteed under federal law. As funding cuts and policy shifts widen the gap beneath them, advocates warn that decades of progress in inclusive learning could fracture. “It’s not an optional law, and should be embraced and enforced without needing an oversight agency,” said Sandra McElwee in an email, chief dream facilitator at Empower Person-Centered Planning and mother of a son with Down syndrome.

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the federal law that serves and protects students with disabilities, once recognized as the basis of inclusive learning, now faces an uncertain future.

IDEA now stands at the crossroads as political shifts and funding cuts raise concerns among educators and advocates over its future.

“For decades, the department has supported special education teachers like me through teacher preparation, professional development, parental support, and more. But that’s all on the chopping block, and it’s our kids who will suffer,” said Jennifer Lesh in an op-ed, an associate professor in the Ross College of Education at Lynn University, who has over 20 years of practical experience in special education.

Today, more than 7.5 million students are served under IDEA, accounting for about 15% of all public school enrollment in the United States. Insufficient funding, new political priorities, and inconsistent state enforcement threaten to unravel decades of progress in special education.

When IDEA was enacted in 1975, Congress pledged to fund 40% of the average student cost for special education services. Nearly 50 years later, that compromise remains unfulfilled. Federal contributions have dropped to less than 13%, forcing states and local districts to bear the burden, which often results in staffing shortages, reduced services, and longer wait times for evaluations.

“If a government promises its citizens something, they have the obligation to fulfill it, especially considering that this policy impacts our community’s most vulnerable,” said Alina Robinson, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

The pressure mounted this fall when, on Oct. 10, the Department of Education announced layoffs for 415 employees, including 121 positions within the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS), the agency responsible for overseeing the implementation of IDEA.

“Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them,” said President Donald Trump in an executive order to improve education outcomes.

According to a White House statement on the Trump administration’s 2026 budget plan, it outlines a proposal that seeks to merge seven IDEA programs into one unified funding pool.

“The federal Office of Special Education Programs and the Office for Civil Rights are now practically gone. These were the lifelines for students’ rights, enforcing federal law, and making sure children with disabilities could reach their full potential,” Lesh said.

Special education teachers say they’re already stretched thin, relying on federal funding grants to hire aides, purchase assistive technology, and provide individualized support. Without those funds, they fear students could lose vital accommodations guaranteed under federal law.

Advocates warn that the rollback could have long-term social and economic consequences.

“Students who were fully included are employed at greater rates, have more friends and better social skills,” said Sandra McElwee in an email, chief dream facilitator at Empower Person-Centered Planning and mother of a son with Down syndrome.

For families, IDEA remains a lifeline, ensuring access to individualized instruction and inclusive classrooms. Advocates say without substantial funding and oversight, those rights could become paper promises rather than real opportunities.

The fight for inclusion now depends on collective action by parents, students, and educators alike.

“Students need to advocate for their disabled peers, parents need to create or join already existing advocacy groups, and educators need to team with special educators to support all students,” McElwee said.