Gallery: The Belmont/San Carlos community adapts to life amid the pandemic

A group of teenage boys walks their dogs through the Carlmont Shopping Center, masks covering their noses and mouths. It’s a Wednesday, and at this time they would usually be in their fifth period class. However, they haven’t been to school in over a month.

“It seems like there are more people out now, during quarantine,” one laughs, observing more masked figures passing by on the sidewalk.

He’s not entirely wrong. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Bay Area has not become a ghost town. People still do their shopping, walk their dogs, and go for runs. But when you look closer, you find a community that has been profoundly and irrevocably changed by the pandemic.