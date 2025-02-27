Get ready to tee off: temporary mini golf course opens in Redwood City

Caitlin Stehr A young boy sports a bright smile as he celebrates his great shot at Redwood City’s temporary mini golf course.

This spring, Redwood City’s Courthouse Square on Broadway became home to a temporary 18-hole mini golf course, providing a fun and exciting outdoor activity for all ages.

As part of their seasonal Parcade series, Redwood City transformed Courthouse Square into a mini golf course housed under a waterproof tent to ensure a fun experience, rain or shine.

From Feb. 16 to April 13, the community is invited to enjoy mini golf, with admissions being $8 for children and $12 for adults.

This course features a variety of props and challenges, which add unique twists and increase the fun for players of all skill levels.

“I’m having so much fun,” said 8-year-old Jasper Bennett.

This was the Bennett family’s first time participating in a Redwood City Parcade event. However, they are sure to be back.

“It’s so nice that Redwood City hosts these fun events for the community. The kids have so much energy, and it’s great that there’s always an activity for them to let it out,” said Maya Bennett, Jasper Bennett’s mother.

Siblings Jasper Bennett and Harley Bennett had a blast at the mini golf course, sipping on bubble tea from Happy Lemon, a popular spot just around the corner.

“With the kids in school, we really value our family time together on the weekends, and doing a fun activity that the kids enjoy is an added bonus,” Maya Bennett said.

“ We saw this giant tent and wanted to see what it was. Turns out it was a whole mini golf course, which is not at all what we were expecting, but I’m glad we found it. — Theo Price

Maxwell Cruz, a 10-year-old, has enjoyed his second time at the mini golf course during his school break.

“It was really fun the first time with my family, so I invited my friends to come this time,” Cruz said.

While parents are primarily motivated by providing a fun activity for their children, many have discovered they also enjoy the nostalgia and simple pleasures of playing themselves.

“My dad had the most fun, I think. He talked all about it on the way back, and he was really excited every time he landed a shot,” Cruz said.

Theo Price, a 13-year-old, and his friends recently discovered the mini golf course and found themselves having a great time.

“We were just going to hang out and get some food or watch a movie, but then we saw this giant tent and wanted to see what it was. Turns out it was a whole mini golf course, which is not at all what we were expecting. I’m glad we found it,” Price said.

According to National Geographic, the origins of mini golf are unclear. Some believe the idea was born in the private homes of European and United States elites, while others think it sprung from a commercial birth in the 1920s when men felt it was “unladylike” for women to play golf.

Although mini golf began as a way for women to enjoy golf without being condemned by men, it is now enjoyed by people of all ages worldwide.

“I had a great time. I will definitely be back to play again,” Price said.