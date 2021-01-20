Harris’ casual Vogue cover causes uproar

Controversy sparked over Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover after photos were released online. Some called it “disrespectful” or “washed out.”

The print cover features Harris in casual attire and Converse sneakers in front of a pink and green background meant to represent her college’s sorority. For the issue’s digital cover, Harris is in a light blue suit against a gold background.

According to Yashar Ali, Harris’ and the Vogue team both agreed to use the blue and gold photo as the issue’s cover. The pink and green photo was meant to be placed later inside the issue.

According to CNN, Harris’ team was unaware that Vogue had changed the print cover and asked for the original photo but the issue had already been sent to press.

In a statement, Vogue said the team “felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration.”