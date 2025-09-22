Hidden costs of school spirit: how expenses limit equity in extracurriculars

Grace Stiefel A student pauses at a wall of posters for school clubs and activities. While opportunities appear plentiful, costs and unequal access keep many Carlmont students from participating. “Research shows that the more students engage in extracurricular activities in high school and college, the better they perform and the stronger their sense of belonging. Students who can’t participate often feel less connected to their school or campus, which puts them at a disadvantage,” said Lindsay Pérez Huber, equity, education and social justice professor at California State University Long Beach (CSULB).

From the colorful flyers lining Carlmont’s hallways to the specialized programs beyond campus, extracurriculars promise passion, growth, and belonging. But for many students, those opportunities come with a price tag that puts them just out of reach.

From sports team fees to Advanced Placement exam costs, extracurriculars at Carlmont are advertised as open to all. In reality, many students can’t afford full participation, showing equity concerns that reflect a broader national conversation about fairness in education.



After-school activities often shape students’ identities, from the thrill of athletics to the creativity of the arts. But behind the laughter on the field and the music in the practice rooms lies a quieter reality: some students simply cannot access these experiences.

While many at Carlmont can stack their resumes with multiple activities for college, others face the opposite struggle.

Michelle Peng, a junior at Carlmont, who had been taking art classes for several years, said she had to step away from something she loved when her family’s finances became a challenge.

“When I realized I couldn’t take art classes anymore, I felt very empty and depressed. I even felt a bit of hopelessness, because I feared that without my teacher’s guidance, I would not be able to produce quality art,” Peng said.

Uniform fees, instrument rentals, competition travel, and supply costs quickly add up. While some students can absorb these expenses, others are left out, missing opportunities that build skills and connections.

According to the straw poll of 51 Carlmont students, 27.5% said they had decided not to join or continue an extracurricular activity because of the cost.

At Carlmont, administrators recognize that fee waivers and support systems exist, but not all students know how to access them or feel comfortable asking. The same survey found that 68.6% were unsure whether enough financial support is available, 17.6% felt the support was insufficient, and only 13.7% said it was adequate.

“Socioeconomic differences are some of the things I have noticed when it comes to the people who can access certain extracurricular activities. Sports such as fencing, rowing, squash, and equestrian are considered expensive due to equipment and sometimes travel costs, making them less accessible to people without as much financial flexibility,” said Amy Kim, a junior at Carlmont.

National data reflect this same trend. Studies show that students from lower-income households are significantly less likely to join extracurricular activities due to financial barriers. In California, while public schools cannot charge tuition for activities, indirect costs such as travel, uniforms, or materials still add up quickly.

At Carlmont, many activities depend on fundraising and family contributions to cover these expenses, leaving students to weigh passion against price.

A student’s story: creativity limited by cost

For Peng, the price of pursuing her passion in art became unsustainable.

“It’s hard to watch others continue doing activities you wanted to be a part of, even when you’re working just as hard,” Peng said.

Pursuing her passion for art became increasingly difficult as her family faced financial instability.

“My mom might be starting her own business since she doesn’t have a job right now. My dad writes books, but because he hasn’t published anything yet, our family doesn’t have a stable source of income,” Peng said.

Without structured lessons, Peng’s confidence and creativity began to waver. The absence of structured lessons left her uncertain of her own skills.

“I began fearing failure, as I was on my own now, and all the supplies I needed had to be bought and paid for from my own pocket. I literally could not afford to paint a bad painting, because I would waste materials,” Peng said.

Her family’s financial situation meant she had to make tough choices, cutting back on more than just art.

“My family isn’t quite on a budget for living yet, but I quit all of my extracurricular classes to save my parents’ money. They like to save, and my extracurriculars, especially the classes, were less necessary compared to the other expenses in the house, so I stopped them,” Peng said.

Though Peng’s future plans remain stable, financial realities still influence her decisions and narrow her opportunities.

“My family’s financial situation won’t affect my plans for the future much, but it did add a little limitation on what programs I would choose and what schools I would be able to attend. My parents assured me that they have enough money for whatever I do for my education, but after knowing that my family doesn’t earn a stable income anymore, I still wish to save as much as I can for them, just in case there are medical emergencies,” Peng said.

She hopes school leaders will recognize how finances quietly shape student potential and restrict opportunity.

“In this current economy, I hope everybody, especially the district leaders, understands that there are families out there that cannot afford to pay for their children’s education and interests. The families try their best to support their children, but the financial burden just won’t alleviate,” Peng said.

For her, one solution would be more transparency about costs from the beginning.

“I would eliminate ‘invisible charges’ in extracurricular activities. Extracurricular programs should list every single payment that parents are responsible for, or just fund everything,” Peng said.

Another student perspective

For Kim, money has not been a concern for her extracurriculars. Since many of her activities happen outside Carlmont, she said finances didn’t change her sense of belonging or opportunities at school.

However, she acknowledges that not every student has that privilege and sees how expensive opportunities — especially academic ones — can create unfair advantages.

“There is definitely a preference for people who do extracurriculars outside of school in terms of educational potential. Cost and access change a student’s path beyond high school, especially when applying to college or research camps, which can be expensive and unavailable for students and families who don’t have the financial flexibility to make it happen,” Kim said.

These differences often appear in subtle but powerful ways, shaping how students see their futures and what opportunities they feel within reach. Students with greater financial support can access additional programs and experiences that not only develop skills but also build résumés for college and careers, while others are left with fewer options.

“I do notice differences between students who can afford activities and those who can’t. Those with the financial means are often better off, and many talk more confidently about their future plans. Expensive extracurriculars give them advantages — like access to summer programs, internships, or recruiting opportunities — that directly influence their aspirations at Carlmont and beyond, whether that’s in college, academics, or future occupations,” Kim said.

To her, funding equity is part of the solution. Ensuring fair access to extracurriculars goes beyond individual effort; schools need to make intentional funding decisions about how resources are distributed so all students have the opportunity to participate. Resources that aren’t fairly allocated often benefit some students or programs over others, creating challenges for those involved in less popular or costlier activities.

“I am not an expert on how Carlmont funds their extracurriculars, but I would like to say that Carlmont should try to divide their funds equally for all sorts of extracurriculars. Spending a majority of their funds on a certain activity and leaving less for others would create an unfair advantage to the activity, team, or students receiving larger proportions of Carlmont’s funds,” Kim said.

Carlmont’s response to equity concerns

Carlmont administrators recognize that cost can be a hurdle for some students, but say that support systems are in place to assist families when necessary.

“The school is supposed to cover the cost of extracurricular activities for students if they cannot afford it. Many families opt to pay for whether it’s a field trip or a sport, but to participate in an extracurricular school-sanctioned activity, the school pays for students if they cannot pay themselves,” Carlmont Administrative Vice Principal Grant Steunenberg said.

“ The Carlmont Academic Foundation (CAF), music boosters, and all booster organizations raise money not only to buy equipment, jerseys, instruments and things like that, but some of that money that they raise can also be used to offset the cost for students who can’t afford it — Grant Steunenberg

Carlmont also leans on booster clubs and community support to bridge the gap.

“For instance, sports boosters raise money. They assist students within and teams with student costs. The Carlmont Academic Foundation (CAF), music boosters, and all booster organizations raise money not only to buy equipment, jerseys, instruments and things like that, but some of that money that they raise can also be used to offset the cost for students who can’t afford it,” Steunenberg said.

Still, Steunenberg admits that some activities remain more costly by nature, forming barriers despite available support, which affects more than participation; they impact belonging and identity.

“Anytime a student feels they can’t participate in an activity due to financial reasons, it has a dramatic impact on their well-being. There’s a sense of being ‘less than’ compared to peers who can afford outside lessons or club sports,” Steunenberg said.

The broader equity picture

For Lindsay Pérez Huber, a professor of equity, education and social justice at California State University Long Beach (CSULB), financial barriers in extracurriculars cannot be separated from systemic inequities.

“Many public schools in California, especially in urban areas like Los Angeles and Oakland, serve predominantly students of color from working-class families. Most of our public schools are highly segregated, and so when we think about the intersection between race, racial background, and socioeconomic status (SES), those are typically very much tied together in our state because of the high level of segregation,” Huber said.

She points out that cost is only part of the equation.

“It is not only costs, but also time. So many students from working-class families are taking care of siblings while their parents are at work, or they’re working to help support their family. So there is really limited time for students to participate, aside from the financial burden,” Huber said.

“ If the team has to travel and go to another city or to a championship out of state, that family has to afford gas, hotel, and food. — Lindsay Pérez Huber

The consequences ripple into academics and identity.

“The more engaged students are in extracurricular activities, the better they do academically and feel a greater sense of belonging. Students who don’t have those opportunities have a lower sense of belonging — not feeling that place is theirs,” Huber said.

Activities requiring equipment or travel tend to hit hardest.

“A new bat is $300. If a family doesn’t have $300 to spend on a bat, that means that your child doesn’t have a way to participate in the sport,” Huber said. “If the team has to travel and go to another city or to a championship out of state, that family has to afford gas, hotel, and food.”

For students of color, microaggressions can create an additional barrier to belonging.

“Besides the financial burden, for students who don’t feel comfortable on campus or feel like they belong, they’re less likely to want to become involved. Unfortunately, research shows that our Black and brown students often face forms of microaggressions at their high schools, based on racialized perceptions of who they are,” Huber said.

To combat these issues, schools will adopt creative solutions.

“Some schools are starting to do equipment loan-out programs, others earmark district money for sports or academic programs. It really comes from administrators who understand their community and think about creative ways to support students,” Huber said.

Beyond the balance sheet

Extracurriculars are more than hobbies, they are pathways to self-expression, belonging, and opportunity. But when hidden costs push students out, the consequences extend beyond participation.

At Carlmont and across the country, financial barriers to extracurriculars are quietly shape whose voices are heard, whose talents are nurtured, and whose futures feel possible.

Schools face the challenge of ensuring that all students, regardless of income, can fully participate. For now, Carlmont is working to bridge the gap, but the voices of students make it clear: access to opportunities shouldn’t come with a price tag.

“If we had the genie in the bottle that could grant us a magic wish, it would be enough money to cover all extracurricular activities. The district does provide some funds, but we often only cover the bare minimum so that as many students as possible can participate,” Steunenberg said.