Iftar event combines faith, food, and friendship

A local mosque in Burlingame hosts iftars for all people during the month of Ramadan when Muslims are fasting. These iftars serve many purposes and do so much more for people than just feeding them. In the month of Ramadan, Muslims are required to fast from water and food starting at dawn each day and ending at dusk each day. The iftars by the Yaseen Burlingame Center allow individuals to eat as a group and bond with other people from their community.