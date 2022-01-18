Impact on protecting children

With the expansion of technology in today’s society, children are at a higher risk of being in contact with sexual predators and being sexually exploited because of the little regulations large social platforms have.

Apple is taking a step forward in solving these issues and allowing children to stay safe online. With Apple having a large consumer base and impact on society, hopefully, this will lead to more companies changing their policies to help protect children, which would have a positive effect on child abuse and the spread of CSAM.

“I think other companies will definitely start to consider implementing similar policies because I feel like once Apple does it and everyone gets used to it, it’ll be a lot easier for them to do it as well,” Ghazouli said.

Apple is looking to make a safer future for the next generations of children and with this new policy, Apple is providing a safe environment and ecosystem for children and parents.