The strum of folk guitars drew locals to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, where hot plates of moussaka and lamb awaited at the 53rd Belmont Greek Festival. Over Labor Day weekend, from noon until late evening, church volunteers entertained a steady stream of visitors with cultural performances, booths selling traditional crafts, and tours of the sand-colored church. Food was at the heart of the festival: friends shared laughs while grilling skewers, volunteers prepared each dish with care, and attendees waited in long lines for classic Greek favorites.
In Photos: Belmont Greek Festival marks 53 years of food and folklore
Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-Chief • September 2, 2025
Navigate Left
-
NewsNorth Beach fights for affordable housing amid delayed historic status consideration
-
NewsRedwood LIFE redesign calls for a compromise between residential and economic growth
-
NewsDaly City advances affordable housing with Midway Village redevelopment
-
NewsBudget cuts to college sports leave student-athletes in hot water
-
NewsIssues that matter: Should you judge someone based on their political values?
-
NewsThe dark side of colorism
-
NewsThe final boss: how social media influences overconsumption
-
NewsFive Bay Area cities embark on the challenge of combating climate change
-
NewsFighting for a better future: the DEI gap in climate policy
-
NewsEast Palo Alto's Cinco de Mayo festival celebrates Latino culture, community, and connection
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots blowout Wildcats to remain undefeated
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots lose in a tough battle against the Knights
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots triumph over Trojans for first season win
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots outscore Ravens in a rivalry match
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots celebrate Lunar New Year
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots celebrate Valentine's Day
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots emerge victorious in Pink Out game
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: September clubs fair promotes community spirit
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Varsity flag football crushes Aragon in first official match
-
PhotojournalismIn Photos: Scots revive spirits for whiteout game
-
Top NewsQuiz: Which "Exciting Macaron" Labubu are you?
-
Top NewsOn authenticity: Eva Parker shares her experience coming out as a teacher
-
Top NewsGoing beyond the classroom: learning languages as a high schooler
-
Top NewsSteering into the future of design
-
Top NewsBeyond the pages
-
Top NewsFlying towards a safer sky
-
Top NewsThe art and science behind luxury perfumes
-
Top NewsREAL ID enforcement finds success after decades of delays
-
Top NewsScots fall to Vikings in senior night matchup
-
Top NewsFine tuning: an exploration of musical critique
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-Chief
Shiori Chen (Class of 2026) is a senior and the editor-in-chief for the Highlander Magazine. Outside of writing news beats, she enjoys playing the saxophone and running her art magazine club at Carlmont, Art Showcase. You can often find her either at Denny’s or watching Studio Ghibli films.