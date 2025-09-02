In Photos: Belmont Greek Festival marks 53 years of food and folklore

Gallery • 10 Photos Shiori Chen Actor Chris Charonis, who plays the ancient Greek god Poseidon, sends a crashing wave to kill Odysseus and his soldiers in the mythology play “Odysseus and His Wild Adventures.” The play followed Odysseus’ perilous journey back home after the Trojan War as he evaded various divine obstacles. The three-act performance featured a charming set with Odysseus’ boat and platforms repurposed for different scenes.

The strum of folk guitars drew locals to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, where hot plates of moussaka and lamb awaited at the 53rd Belmont Greek Festival. Over Labor Day weekend, from noon until late evening, church volunteers entertained a steady stream of visitors with cultural performances, booths selling traditional crafts, and tours of the sand-colored church. Food was at the heart of the festival: friends shared laughs while grilling skewers, volunteers prepared each dish with care, and attendees waited in long lines for classic Greek favorites.