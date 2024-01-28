In Photos: Scots secure the win against the Panthers after a slow first half

The Carlmont Scots outscored the Burlingame Panthers in the last minutes with a final score of 50-37.
With a slow start for both teams, the score remained close until the fourth quarter when the Scots took the lead. With little baskets made, the first quarter ended with a score of 6-4, with the Panthers in the lead. Both teams had a better performance in the second quarter, but as half-time approached, the game remained low-scoring and close. Entering the second half of the game down by 4 points, the Scots knew they needed to outperform the Panthers. The Scots were able to turn the game around in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 23-10 and bringing the game to a score of 50-37.
After winning this game, the Scots are currently in second place in league standings and have a chance to take first place from Half Moon Bay.