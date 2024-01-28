In Photos: Scots secure the win against the Panthers after a slow first half

Gallery • 9 Photos Isabella Rice Burlingame senior Alain Kazarian breaks through Carlmont's defense and drives toward the basket for a hook shot. Kazarian beats Jacob Magpayo in a one-on-one, opening up a lane to the basket. Scots defenders crowded the path to the hoop, but could not stop the Panthers from scoring.

The Carlmont Scots outscored the Burlingame Panthers in the last minutes with a final score of 50-37.

With a slow start for both teams, the score remained close until the fourth quarter when the Scots took the lead. With little baskets made, the first quarter ended with a score of 6-4, with the Panthers in the lead. Both teams had a better performance in the second quarter, but as half-time approached, the game remained low-scoring and close. Entering the second half of the game down by 4 points, the Scots knew they needed to outperform the Panthers. The Scots were able to turn the game around in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 23-10 and bringing the game to a score of 50-37.

After winning this game, the Scots are currently in second place in league standings and have a chance to take first place from Half Moon Bay.