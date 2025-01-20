The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Incarceration vs. incineration

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterJanuary 20, 2025
Amidst the Los Angeles fires, incarcerated firefighters have joined the front lines. This is a controversial decision as last year California voters rejected Proposition 6, a ballot initiative to ban involuntary labor in prisons and jails. This includes bringing incarcerated people to help fight wildfires to fill in for the lack of professionals. The deadly conditions and destructive nature of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires rage on as the CDCR’s fire program undercompensate those entering jeopardy. Nonetheless, the majority of inmate firefighters claim that despite the work being dangerous, it’s much more preferred than remaining in prison, including the addition of fighting back for the residents and environment of Southern California. (Skylin Lui)
