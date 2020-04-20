Intertwining cultures

Every day new cultures arise, and there are many more that make up the Bay Area than the ones listed. Still, no matter how many there are, they are better together.

“I think a lot of cultures are very similar. Good food, close families, and lots of laughs. Only different recipes but all tasty and loving. I’m proud to be Italian, but living in the Bay Area, I’m fortunate to experience many other cultures, too,” Gallinetti said.

The same applies to other cultures. The variety of Bay Area’s lifestyles brings many new traditions and ideas to one another.

“I love to share food and stories with friends. Sometimes invite them to our celebrations. When we were in the food business, we were able to make many dishes to sell and share with the community,” Gallinetti said.

Bay Area Humor on Twitter People not from the Bay will never understand how much people from the Bay love the Bay. It’s a Bay Area thing. And just when we start to think we don’t like the Bay anymore, we visit some place else and realize nothing comes close to the Bay.

As these heritages intertwine, they create many networks and connections with one another. These culturally diverse communities are mostly vast and perfused with endless heritage.

“I am very happy that this community exists and enjoy our gatherings, however infrequent they may be. It is also very reassuring to know that there are many such communities. All different, but equally important and that our newfound home fosters and appreciates all of us,” Baranov said.