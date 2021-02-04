Investigation

What’s Happening:

Wall street partners are pressing for legal action against members of the r/Wallstreetbets subreddit. One former member of the Securities and Exchange Commission claims redittors engaged in an illegal “pump and dump” scheme. Others claim market manipulation occurred.

What is a “pump and dump” scheme?

A pump and dump scheme refers to a group coming together to raise a stock’s prices by unethical means and then all selling and obtaining the profits. Others who purchase the stock when it is of higher value don’t sell and then lose large amounts of money after the stock’s price goes down.

So, what happens next?

There are around 3 million members of the R/Walstreetbets subreddit. Investigations would be long and drawn out. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission will be investigating hedge and private funds, as well as more issues in Wall Street.