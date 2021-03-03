Johnson & Johnson vaccines

What Happened?

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Johnson & Johnson will be providing 100 million doses by the end of June if all goes as planned.

How Effective Is This Vaccine?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a reported 72% effectiveness in the U.S. clinical trial site. Compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it falls short, with the former two having 95% efficacy. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does have a 100% efficacy rate against hospitalizations and death and 85% against “severe” forms of COVID-19.

When Will It Be Available?

The vaccine’s shipments started to go out on Mar. 1, and Mar. 2 is when deliveries are arriving. Johnson & Johnson aims to ship out 4 million doses by the end of this week and 16 more million by the end of March.