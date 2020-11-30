Kolayca introduces itself to the fashion industry

As an upcoming designer, Nuray Azizalili’s brand, Kolayca, encompasses the idea of simplicity in the fashion industry.

“Kolayca,” meaning “easily,” is a fresh take on everyday apparel. From hoodies to crewnecks, Kolayca is just what you need in your wardrobe.

Comfortable, practical, and affordable: Kolayca is definitely the ideal line for me. Displaying neutral tones with bold letter accents, Kolayca’s designs are guaranteed to catch buyers’ eyes. With no room for flashy colors, the brand encompasses serenity in its pieces.

The marketing of the clothing is almost as good as the product itself. Constant deals and promotions attract buyers’ interest and allow consumers to purchase clothing effectively.

The attires’ quality is also exceptional. Products contain 90% cotton and do not go bad after being washed.

The creator of the company, Nuray Azizalili, is of Turkish origin and began this business to gain experience for her future career in the fashion industry. The elaborate meanings lead back to her personal life.

“I wanted to start Kolayca because I wanted to create my own brand and had many ideas,” Azizalili said. “The first design, ‘We’re all the same,’ was [inspired by a] brain scan taken during my clinical trial. The scan was very captivating and related to me personally, so I settled for that image as my first piece,” Azizalili said.

The first design is a striking piece of Azizalili’s brain and one of my favorites in the collection. The brain is placed on the hoodie’s back with the saying “We’re all the same” below.

The new collection was launched on Nov. 19th and includes new logos and colors. The crewneck and the hoodie are comfortable and warm – perfect for the winter season.

Kolayca is a great local brand to shop from, and recently launched a new collection. For further information or to shop, go to kolaycastreetwear.com. Use discount code “Easily” for an extra 10% off your next purchase.