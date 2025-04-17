Lace up and lift off: Hiller Aviation Runway Run takes flight

Caitlin Stehr A woman celebrates as she nears the finish line. Participants had been running for half an hour at this point in the race. After they crossed the finish line, complimentary bananas and bottled water were distributed.

The ninth annual Hiller Aviation Airport Runway Run took place on April 13, bringing miles of smiles to the tarmac.

Every year, the Hiller Aviation Museum hosts a 2K, 5K, and 10K running event, offering participants the unique opportunity to traverse the entire 2,600-foot runway at the San Carlos Airport.

This year, the museum partnered with Sports Basement and A Runner’s Mind to award first-place winners a $100 gift certificate and a one-year individual museum membership. Second-place and third-place finishers in various gender and age categories received additional prizes.

The names of winners were also displayed on the museum’s U.S. Highway 101 LED marquee the day after the race.

Participants could pick up their race bibs on April 12, the day before the event, at Sports Basement in Redwood City between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Standard registrants also received medals, T-shirts, and a goodie bag. During pickup hours, participants also received an in-store discount on purchases.

“This made race day morning so much easier,” said Anna Mitchell, a mother of two who participated with her family.

Race day began at 7:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m.

The 2K and 5K events welcomed runners, walkers, and strollers, allowing for maximum participation and inclusivity. Strollers were permitted on all courses.

“I participated in the 10K, while my husband took the kids on the 2K. I’d love for them to join me one day when they’re a little older,” Mitchell said.

The event provided a unique and fun opportunity for families and friends to come together and set foot on an airport runway.

“It was so nice for the kids. They always watch me run, so being able to experience it themselves was super exciting,” Mitchell said.

This event has even reached the Carlmont community. Sophomore Rebecca Banner Haimes and her sister, Zoe Banner Haimes, both participated in the run this year.

“Being on a runway is a cool experience, plus the runway surface is smooth and flat — easy for running. It’s an excellent race for anyone trying for a new record or just looking for a fun time,” said Banner Haimes.

This was Banner Haimes’ first time participating in the Hiller Aviation Runway Run and experiencing the thrilling atmosphere.

“I thought the event was special because it didn’t feel too competitive; everyone was excited to be there and friendly,” said Banner Haimes.

At the finish line, participants were treated to water, bananas, sponsor booths, museum exhibits and aircraft, a bib raffle, an obstacle course, and a bounce house.

“I had fun jumping in the bounce house,” said 7-year-old Talia Mitchell, the youngest of Anna Mitchell’s children.

Race bibs also granted participants admission to the Hiller Aviation Museum on race day.

“My favorite part of the event was looking at the Aviation Museum after the race. The model trains and planes were fun, and I learned some new things about aviation history,” said Banner Haimes.

As a regularly sold-out event, the Hiller Aviation Runway Run has been yet another success.

“It’s so cool that they do stuff like this. It’s not every day you get the chance to step foot on an airport runway,” said Margot Hemmings, a second-year participant.

The event offered a fun and exciting experience for participants of all ages, whether they were passionate runners or looking for an enjoyable day outdoors.

“This year, I did the 5K again, but I’ll be back next year to give the 10K a shot,” Hemmings said.