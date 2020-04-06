Leading up to the game

The Sharks have a long day when it comes to games, starting with a short morning practice.

Scott Emmert, the vice president of communications for the San Jose Sharks, has experience with the team’s schedules and games.

“For a normal 7 or 7:30 p.m. game, teams will have a morning skate for about 20-35 minutes, usually at 10 or 10:30 if it is a home game or 11 or 11:30 a.m. if it is a road game. If it is an afternoon game, typically 5 p.m. or earlier, or if they have played the night before, teams generally do not skate,” Emmert said.

A home game can be very different from a road game in regards to practices and transportation. Nonetheless, the Sharks have a set-in dining schedule.

“Once they have completed any media requests, and they shower, they leave the facility. Most go directly to lunch, either at home or at a restaurant. Some have routines where they go to the same place for each home game. On the road, there is a prepared meal for them back at the hotel,” Emmert said.

Following media requests and lunch, the players have a break before their game. Just like most other sports, the team returns to the arena to prepare and warm-up for their long-awaited match.

“About 3-4 hours prior to game time, depending on the player, they will head back to the arena to prepare for the game. Their prep typically includes equipment and stick preparation, team meetings, and warm-up exercises,” Emmert said.