Local nonprofit LifeMoves alleviates housing instability

Abby Goldman National Charity League (NCL) volunteers serve nutritious food to LifeMoves clients. NCL volunteers regularly have the opportunity to prepare and serve food at First Step for Families, LifeMoves’ San Mateo location. “Serving food is really fun. I speak Spanish so I get to help out the parents and I see all these little kids running around, which makes me realize why volunteering is so important,” NCL volunteer Georgia Horn said.

More than 1,800 homeless individuals live in San Mateo County as of July 2025. In 2024, 771,480 people experienced homelessness across the United States, an 18% increase from 2023.

The National Library of Medicine defines homeless individuals as those who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, including people who have a primary nighttime residence that is a supervised or publicly operated shelter, an institution providing temporary residence, or a public or private place not designed or ordinarily used for regular sleeping accommodations.

Housing insecurity and homelessness are not limited to adults but also impact high school students. According to Carlmont counselor Matthew Ledesma, motivating students to continue attending school is the greatest obstacle.

“Encouraging and supporting students who are going through housing instability is the biggest challenge. We want to support the students, while also helping them understand the value of continuing school, graduating, and getting a diploma,” Ledesma said.

High school is one of the first steps students take toward building and determining their own future as adults. According to the Center for American Progress, failure to prepare students for college and future careers has led to inequitable educational, economic, and civic opportunities. According to School House Connection, the national average graduation rate for high school students experiencing homelessness was 68%, 19% lower than all students.

“If you’re moving from place to place, you may not get the recommended 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night, leading to being unable to focus at school. Additionally, you might not be able to get food and breakfast in the morning, becoming unprepared,” Ledesma said.

According to the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, 28% of the Bay Area homeless population is chronically homeless.

Organizations such as LifeMoves are actively supporting individuals facing homelessness and housing instability.

LifeMoves is a Bay Area nonprofit that provides interim housing and supportive services while fostering loyal and honest connections and partnerships.

In 2012, two organizations, InnVision the Way Home and Shelter Network of San Mateo, merged to ensure their continued survival and ability to offer their services. In 2016, their joint organization, InnVision Shelter Network, was renamed LifeMoves to better reflect their mission.

Currently, LifeMoves operates 18 physical sites throughout the Bay Area, supporting individuals, couples, families, and veterans facing housing instability. LifeMoves also offers nine remote programs, such as their outreach teams.

Lynnelle Bilsey, LifeMoves’ senior manager of volunteer programs, began volunteering with ShelterNetwork in the 1980s and was subsequently hired by the organization prior to its merger. LifeMoves’ clients face a variety of problems; however, having an adequate education has become a key focus.

“A lot of the time, the kids come to us with pretty big gaps in their education. They may have attended school for a few months, moved houses, and then attended for another two months at a different school. That inconsistency leaves them behind in their education, so the first thing we try to do is help the kids rebuild a love of learning. A lot of the time, they’ve been turned off and think, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not smart enough’. It’s important to build their trust so they feel that they can do it, and then help them get back up to speed with their classes,” Bilsey said.

LifeMoves uses volunteers to support clients, offering numerous opportunities for involvement.

“A majority of our volunteers come in on a day project, like serving food or decorating the common spaces for holidays. A couple of times a year, volunteers are invited to help with garden upkeep. Currently, some volunteers are running a mini-basketball coaching session,” Bilsey said.

Volunteers play a crucial role in supporting LifeMoves clients on their journey, regardless of the task or how mundane it may seem. According to LifeMoves, the organization has over 12,500 volunteer partners, creating numerous new and innovative opportunities.

“When we see someone who’s holding up a sign or seems troubled or challenged, we walk past them because we don’t want to see them, and we don’t have time, or want to hear them. When you’re not being seen or heard, your personal self-respect and self-value diminish, and you become isolated from the community. When clients have face-to-face interactions with volunteers, it reinforces the idea that they’re being heard and that there is a community that wants to help them. They begin believing that they can do this,” Bilsey said.

Additionally, having in-person interactions with the greater Bay Area community also affects volunteers. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, volunteering can improve overall health by releasing dopamine, which helps reduce stress. In turn, lower stress levels decrease the risk of mental and physical health problems like depression and heart disease.

National Charity League (NCL) is a philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters who volunteer at various organizations and charities throughout the United States. Within the Bay Area, NCL chapters collaborate with LifeMoves and provide various opportunities for volunteers to engage with clients.

“Volunteering with LifeMoves makes me feel good as I know I make a real impact on people. In comparison to writing cards for veterans, you get to see that you’re actually doing something that’s really important,” said NCL volunteer Georgia Horn.

In recent years, LifeMoves’ volunteer services have gained popularity. For Horn, her interest has increased over the past two months.

“If no one signs up to serve food on Saturdays, I feel bad because it causes multiple people not to have breakfast in the morning. I’m motivated to keep showing up and volunteering because I know the impact goes much farther than just on me or on one person,” Horn said.

Supporting individuals who face housing instability and homelessness becomes harder as they face more challenges, but Bilsey remains hopeful.

“It’s not one thing that creates a situation where you’re unhoused, and it’s not simply that they don’t want to work. It’s a slippery slope; every time life gets harder, you may try again, and it becomes harder again. The more it happens, the farther down you fall. However, there is still hope for success; it takes time, but building up faith and trust to try again is critical,” Bilsey said.