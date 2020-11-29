Masks don’t stop cheerleaders from smiling

While some people don’t consider cheerleading a sport, it requires skill, athleticism, and teamwork.

Although people often question whether or not cheerleading is a sport, the dictionary definition is “an athletic activity requiring skill or physical prowess and often of a competitive nature.” Based on this definition, cheerleading is considered a sport due to the physical activity required, as well as its competitiveness in certain instances.

However, it is necessary to remember that school cheer and All Star Cheer are different in a few ways. Comparing the two is similar to a school sport and a club sport. All Star Cheer teams go to competitions and have rules on routines and teams, while school cheer is more flexible and leans more towards the performance aspect.

“ Cheer has helped me in many ways, and one of them is making so many new friends and helping me become more social.” — Emily Hall

The purpose of school cheerleading is to help instigate school spirit and encourage positivity in the school atmosphere.

“I would say the goal of cheer at Carlmont is to help encourage school spirit and increase interpersonal communication and teamwork,” said Heather Holley, the team’s varsity coach. “Teammates must work together and communicate to perform a successful routine or stunt sequence.”

CHS cheer teams The Carlmont cheerleading program has a JV, varsity, and competition team.

In cheer, people lift others in what are called stunts. In these stunt groups, there are many different positions. Stunting has three-to-four positions and consists of four-to-five people per group.

The flyer is the person who is in the air. Two people hold the flyer’s feet, and they are called bases. Then there is a back spot that grips the flyer’s ankles from behind the bases. The last stunting position is called the front spot, which holds the flyer’s ankles or chins. Front spots aren’t necessary but may be helpful.

“My position is a base, and I like catching my flyer and making sure stunts hit well,” said Emily Hall, a sophomore cheerleader. “However, sometimes it can get a little tiring since you are lifting someone in the air with your hands.”

Stunts are an essential part of a cheer routine as performances consist of dance, stunts, jumps, and tumbling passes.

Another essential part are uniforms. Cheer uniforms are a significant part of cheerleading as they help make the team look unified. The uniform consists of a shell, liner, skirt, spandex, and a bow to top it off. The shell goes on top of the liner, which is a tight long-sleeved shirt. The spandex is a tight pair of shorts under the skirt, and the bow goes in the hair.

“ I think COVID-19 has affected our routines in which we have to practice outdoors, no physical contact, and our usual season has been pushed back, but it has brought our team closer together as we lean on each other to get through this difficult time.” — Chloe Litton

Cheerleaders at Carlmont have been affected by COVID-19 in many ways. Some of the new requirements are practicing outside, wearing masks, and dividing into pods.

“With all the sports going back to practice, locations and time slots have been limited, but we have done our best to accommodate all the team members’ schedules,” Holley said. “Daylight savings time and the weather have also posed challenges for practice, but Zoom has been helpful when we have been unable to meet in person.”

One of the new requirements is social distancing, which has a significant impact on practices because, without contact, there is no stunting.

“I think the fact that we are not allowed to touch takes away from some of my favorite parts of cheer, which is stunting,” said Kendra Fetterly, a sophomore cheerleader. “But for the circumstances, I enjoy what we can do.”