Water.

It covers nearly three-fourths of the entire planet and is vital to all life on Earth.

Although it may seem too vast and uncontrollable to be impacted, it is not in actuality an indestructible force. In the last couple of centuries, industrialization has had a significant effect on the oceans, arctic ice caps, and freshwater reservoirs.

Climate change has brought arctic ice down, creating a surplus of water in the oceans that rises up to swallow small islands and shoreline cities. Not only that, but air pollution, nitrogen pollution, and wildfire smoke have lowered drinkable water supply and quality.

According to NASA scientists, the potential changes in the earth’s water cycle due to climate change are among the most serious policy issues.

An imbalance in the water cycle and weather patterns leads directly to climate change-induced natural disasters. Among these, wildfires stand out as highly destructive to both the global and residential water supply and quality.

The annual California Wildfires specifically have had a detrimental impact on the water quality for thousands of Americans.

As the wildfire season hits California forests and wild reserves, the lakes and reservoirs in these areas become exposed to high levels of build-up ash, soil erosion, and fire debris.

The smoke created by the blaze changes the concentration of chemicals in the water and turns the drinking water into a cloudy grey.

“The material toxins and pollutants that get burned end up in the ash, and it moves around through an atmospheric flow from location to location. Eventually, the ash can wind up in our drinking water, making it harder to process and purify,” Stanford hydrologist Newsha Ajami said in an interview with reporter Rob Jordan.

Many restaurants and homes are all full of electronics, appliances, solar panels, and industrial chemicals, which release harmful particles into the air when they are burned. If there is rain after a fire, Ajami warns that it can sweep the dangerous ash into waterways and rivers.

Ajami also references the way hazardous smoke can impact soil and agriculture.

“Plants can absorb these pollutants directly through their leaves and roots, potentially affecting their growth or making them unsafe for consumption,” Ajami said.

Not only is the ash created by the wildfires a threat, but the leftover debris can be harmful to water irrigation systems as well. After a fire takes place, the first move in many parts of California is to clean up large pieces of debris and wreckage.

“Disaster debris must be removed and properly managed to reduce threats to public health and safety, protect the environment, and help communities recover and rebuild,” said CalRecycle, a company focused on organizing, managing, and overseeing debris removal operations in California.

Although it requires plenty of work and heavy equipment, this cleanup strategy effectively keeps water reservoirs clean and unclogged.

The importance of cleaning water from dangerous chemicals cannot be stressed enough. The negative impacts from wildfire debris and smoke are evident during each fire season in California and will continue to be for many years to come.