Menchie’s transcends traditional ice cream shops

April Diehn Addison Miller snacks on her custom creation at Menchie’s, where topping choices turned dessert into a personalized experience.

Menchie’s is not just a frozen yogurt shop; it’s an experience. When customers walk through the door, they are met with an interactive display of toppings, which allows them to customize their frozen yogurt exactly how they like it. The opportunity to mix and match flavors and toppings makes the experience feel personal, making it clear why so many customers are drawn to this frozen yogurt chain. Customers are able to turn a simple snack into a fun and customizable experience.

But how does this fun experience compare to traditional ice cream shops? While places like Baskin-Robbins also offer a variety of flavors, Menchie’s goes a step further. Customers have the opportunity to build their own creations, giving them control over both the flavors and toppings. This layer of personalization sets Menchie’s apart from traditional ice cream stores.

Addison Miller, a frequent Menchie’s customer and a 12-year-old, loves choosing all her favorite toppings and enjoys making every visit a new adventure. Her brother Jacob Miller also enjoys creating something yummy that feels like it was made just for him.

“I feel like I’m the boss when I go to Menchie’s,” said Addison Miller. “I always choose the cookie dough chunks because those are my favorite.”

“ I love Menchie’s because I can make my yogurt look like a mountain of toppings. — Jacob Miller

On the other hand, other ice cream shops like Baskin-Robbins offer a more straightforward approach where customers are served scoops of ice cream.

Mankena Truong, a former Baskin-Robbins employee, said, “Customers came in usually looking for their favorite flavor. We had tons of options, but it is totally different than Menchie’s because there is less room for customization.”

Although ice cream shops such as Baskin-Robbins focus on familiar and reliable favorites, Menchie’s has turned dessert into a personalized, interactive experience that is gaining popularity. The ability to have control over food creation is an added element of entertainment to a classic treat.

