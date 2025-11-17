Microdramas transform how teens experience storytelling

Bryant Hu A smartphone displays the cover of a Chinese microdrama, positioned in front of a computer screen showing the Netflix “Are you still watching?” prompt. “There’s a general trend in society towards consuming short-form content because, for example, we can see that TikTok’s got a lot more users than movie theaters,” said sophomore Henry Chen. “We’re gradually transitioning towards short-form content as a whole. “

Microdramas, serialized vertical dramas with episodes often under two minutes, have surged in popularity across global platforms.

Emerging in China after the COVID-19 pandemic, microdramas use professional sets, actors, and production teams with lower budgets and algorithm-friendly formats. Their structure is defined by trope-driven plots that unfold across dozens of tiny episodes.

The popularity of microdramas is forcing a reckoning with how a new generation consumes media. Users are very fond of the bite-sized package of storytelling. On the other hand, film enthusiasts are considering whether this format can uphold the principles of classic storytelling or if it inherently favors shallower, effortless plots. Psychologically, experts are concerned about the long-term impact of short, high-stimulation content on developing brains, from emotional processing to the ability to engage with more complex narratives.

Ming Meng, a psychologist, highlighted the immediate psychological rewards that make these videos so potent, especially for teenagers. He explained that the format bypasses deeper cognitive processing in favor of instinctive emotional pathways.

“Shorter content tends to be more like an immediate, instinctive response, lacking the emotional regulation from the frontal lobe,” Meng said. “It’s easier and quicker and more strong and less effortful. That’s probably why it’s emotionally more appealing.”

According to Meng, this “fast food” model of storytelling provides quick satisfaction but may have long-term consequences for how teens process emotions and narratives in real life, training the brain to expect rapid conflict and resolution.

For creators in the filmmaking world, the trend presents a double-edged sword. The accessibility of such content is a powerful tool, according to junior Andrew Polshakov. However, Polshakov, who is the president of the Carlmont Filmmaking Club, worries about the erosion of cinematography.

“If filmmaking keeps going down this trend of trying to become this really consumer-based, attention-grabbing form of art, it really detracts from the real art behind it,” Polshakov said. “It becomes less about trying to tell a unique story and more about a business of catching someone’s attention.”

Polshakov fears that as audiences become accustomed to low-effort viewing, the market for carefully constructed, long-form films could shrink, pushing creators toward passive and less daring art.

Bryant Hu

From the consumer’s perspective, the appeal is undeniable. For frequent viewers like sophomore Henry Chen, microdramas fit perfectly into the pace of modern life.

“I prefer short videos because something funny or interesting is just one flick away,” Chen said. “With longer shows, I get bored. Where’s the action? Microdramas give you the context, the story, and all the action in one nice little package.”

Chen has noticed the impact of short-form content.

“I feel like my attention span has gotten shorter, and I can’t concentrate as well,” Chen said.

The challenge lies in finding a balance. Polshakov advocates for creators to hold onto the core tenets of storytelling, even within the short form.

“I think if we choose to go down this short-form media platform, we have to stick with the rules of storytelling that we’ve had before,” Polshakov said. “We don’t skip out on ends. We don’t skip on beginnings. We tell a fully fleshed-out story. I think that’s achievable.” “ Our brain is not evolutionarily designed to process only this shallow level of short-term stimulation. — Ming Meng

For his part, Meng offers a simple, practical takeaway for the new generation of viewers.

“It’s kind of like fast food,” Meng said. “If you’re used to fast food, it will have some long-term effects. Our brains are not evolutionarily designed to process this shallow level of short-term stimulation. In the long run, it’s probably not sustainable.”