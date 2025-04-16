Monty’s Thrift Shop finds new homes for old clothes

Sophia-Angelie Laluc Multiple bags of clothes sit next to a bin in the senior parking lot where students can drop off their gently used clothes. The clothes donated will be displayed at Monty’s Thrift Store on Apr. 23, where students can purchase the clothes.

From everyday shirts to special accessories, Monty’s Thrift Shop gives students’ gently used clothes a second life.

In preparation of the annual event, a clothing drive began on Mar. 31 and will continue until Apr. 18. The designated bins to drop clothes off are at the pool roundabout, the senior parking lot, and just outside the Associated Student Body (ASB) classroom.

“We thought that it would be a great way to give new lives for clothes that students may not need, especially around Earth Day,” said Asteris Ling, a sophomore class officer.

As the donations come in, the clothes are sorted into different categories to display at Monty’s Thrift Store, where the donated clothes can be purchased by students. After the thrift shop closes, any leftover clothes get donated to local agencies that provide clothing for underserved communities.

“Similar to how donation centers are not always accessible, affordable clothing is also not always accessible, especially for students,” said Maddy Ho, a current sophomore vice president. “With this, we want to provide a mini thrift shop where students can freshen up their closet with new items for only a couple of dollars.”

Ho hopes the drive will encourage people to think twice before throwing away their clothes.

“Your clothes still have so much life in them even if you’re done with wearing them,” Ho said.

For Ling, the clothing drive is also a way to encourage the Carlmont community to reduce waste from discarding newer clothes.

Saving clothes can help with overconsumption, especially when fast fashion is popular. According to Tara Krishnan, a co-president of Carlmont’s Green Team, since a lot of clothing is made with synthetic fibers, microfibers similar to microplastics can harm people later on.

“Reusing clothes instead of buying new ones is a way we can stop excess pollution from entering our ecosystems,” Krishnan said.

For Krishnan, thrifting is also a great way to discover vintage items or styles at a much more affordable price.

“It feels like an adventure every time, searching through the racks to discover something new,” Krishnan said. “Plus, it’s a fun activity you can do with your friends.”

Ling also believed that the thrift shop would be a way for students to engage with each other.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone to declutter their closets,” Ling said. “Whether someone else buys it or the clothes get donated, they will have a new life either way.”

For Ho, the thrift shop would also be a way to make donating and thrifting easy and fun.

“Just try it out,” Ho said. “You never know who might love an old hoodie you haven’t worn in a year.”