Movie musicals bring the magic of the stage to the screen

Audrey Navasca Movie musicals capture the charm of Broadway musicals, just in a more accessible way. “Wicked” released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, and became the highest grossed movie musical, giving opportunities to even more people to experience the musical’s magic.

The feeling of a theater slowly going quiet, the velvet on the folding seats, and the orchestra below tuning their instruments. However, these sounds, emotions, and sights aren’t available for all, as the arts are not accessible to everyone.

Not everyone has the opportunity or the money to experience a Broadway musical. According to Broadway.org, tickets range from $20 to $145, and with the price of everyday amenities rising, a Broadway show falls to the bottom of the priority list. ABC7 Eyewitness News has also reported that in 2024, tickets reached an all-time high with a $5 increase since before the pandemic.

With the increase in ticket prices, the audience for Broadway shows is limited to only those who can afford it.

Since the movie-musical genre has picked up over the years, more people are given the opportunity to see Broadway shows brought to the silver screen. Releases like “Wicked” and the 2021 remake of “West Side Story” have allowed a much larger audience to enjoy Broadway musicals without the steep ticket prices.

Part one of the two-part movie adaptation, “Wicked,” has accumulated a gross of $634.4 million worldwide as of Jan. 19, 2025, according to Billboard. It has not only surpassed “Mamma Mia!” in the highest-grossing movie musical but broadened the viewership to allow many more to experience the delight of the stage in a new way.

Many die-hard Broadway fans sometimes argue that these movie adaptations do not live up to the standard of the real deal. While this concern is valid, the need for accessibility for the arts is far more important.

According to an Urban Institute report commissioned by the Knight Foundation, “racial and income inequality is reflected in who has access to arts and cultural amenities. People in low-income or minority households report lower levels of access to arts and cultural activities than higher-income or white residents.”

Movie musicals are more than just dance sequences and breaking out into songs; they tell stories that relate and connect to real people. By musicals being adapted into movies, audiences can see representations of themselves that they might not have been able to experience by watching the original stage productions.

In 2021, “In the Heights” was released, a musical about the Latin community in Washington Heights. “Not only does it represent an antidote to stereotypes about Latinos and immigrants, it’s groundbreaking in terms of visibility and representation,” said Raul A. Reyes in an opinion article on USA Today.

A much larger audience can now appreciate the magic of Broadway shows, with more musical adaptations brought to the silver screen. Through the representation and the accessibility it brings for the arts, audiences everywhere can be a part of the Broadway experience.