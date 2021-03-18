NFT artwork sold for $69 million

Christie’s recently auctioned off a $69 million digital collage by Beeple to a cryptocurrency investor called Metakovan. This sale broke records in both art and nonfungible tokens(NFTs) markets while also being Christie’s first sale of an entirely digital work.

Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann, has been creating a new piece of art every day for the past 13 years, which he combined in the now auctioned-off collage, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days.”

Additionally, this collage only exists digitally, and its proof of ownership can only be ascertained through a unique token on a blockchain.

Metakovan is the founder of Metapurse, a “crypto-exclusive” investment fund that invested in cryptocurrencies early on, allowing the fund to purchase art for large amounts of money. To purchase the “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” Metakovan used 42,329 units of the cryptocurrency ether.

According to Twobadour, Metakovan’s spokesperson, art has become important to the fund and has compared owning several digital pieces of art as owning a share of the Museum of Modern Art.