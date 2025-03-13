The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Odd Jobs Ep. 3: Fighting for the climate

Miranda Wacker, Staff WriterMarch 13, 2025

Gay Howard is a civil engineer who worked as an environmental consultant for oil companies. Her job was to ensure that they obeyed regulations.

Howard worked as the intermediary between the Environmental Protection Agency and fossil fuel companies which she consulted for. Working to enforce these regulations comes with an array of challenges, but it is an opportunity for people to do what they care about. Miranda Wacker discusses the ups and downs of this job and how it functions within a company.

In this episode, Howard discusses her job, her experience dealing with people working at these companies, and her advice to people looking to work in this industry.

Photo Credits:

Chris LeBoutillier

https://unsplash.com/photos/white-clouds-over-city-buildings-during-daytime-c7RWVGL8lPA

Free to Use

About the Contributor
Miranda Wacker
Miranda Wacker, Staff Writer
Miranda Wacker is a sophomore (class of ’27) at Carlmont High School. She is excited to be part of journalism for the first time this year. Outside of journalism, she enjoys playing the alto saxophone and bassoon, camping, and climate activism.