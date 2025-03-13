Odd Jobs Ep. 3: Fighting for the climate

Gay Howard is a civil engineer who worked as an environmental consultant for oil companies. Her job was to ensure that they obeyed regulations.

Howard worked as the intermediary between the Environmental Protection Agency and fossil fuel companies which she consulted for. Working to enforce these regulations comes with an array of challenges, but it is an opportunity for people to do what they care about. Miranda Wacker discusses the ups and downs of this job and how it functions within a company.

In this episode, Howard discusses her job, her experience dealing with people working at these companies, and her advice to people looking to work in this industry.

Photo Credits:

Chris LeBoutillier

https://unsplash.com/photos/white-clouds-over-city-buildings-during-daytime-c7RWVGL8lPA

Free to Use