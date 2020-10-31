Oddballs x Our Footprint Ep. 5: A vote for the planet

Aneesha Rompally, Purva Bommireddy, and Iris Duquesne are all youth climate activists that have devoted themselves to make our planet a more sustainable home. This crossover episode between Oddballs and Our Footprint spotlights each of their stories as young, impactful individuals and encourages listeners to get involved in the climate crisis by voting in the upcoming election.

