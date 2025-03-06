Opinion: Canada’s sovereignty is not for sale

Ethan Ty A common highway sign marks the U.S.-Canada border. The idea of Canada becoming the 51st state isn’t just unnecessary—it ignores the nation’s unique identity, governance, and culture.

Any Canadian who values their country’s sovereignty must resist the idea of joining the United States as the 51st state. President Donald Trump has hinted at U.S. expansionism in the past. His ideology and his “America First” agenda make the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state a looming concern.

While the U.S. no longer annexes land outright, its continued influence over sovereign nations such as Afghanistan, Japan, and, importantly, Canada contributes to the perception that other countries are significantly shaped by American power, even without direct control.

According to CRS Reports, in a recent research paper discussing Canada’s background, “The Trudeau government has adhered to Canada’s traditional approach to foreign policy, emphasizing multilateral diplomacy and contributions to collective security alliances. Among other actions, Canada under Prime Minister Trudeau has bolstered its support for NATO operations”.

Annexation of Canada would strip Canada of its political identity and economic strength. For example, Canada’s universal healthcare system, which provides coverage for all of its citizens, would be replaced by America’s privatized and profit-driven model, which would impact most, if not all of, Canadian citizens.

Cooperation plays an important role between nations, and the United States and Canada already cooperate on trade and defense, so one might believe that merging the two won’t change that much. That’s where you’re wrong.

Cooperation does not mean Canada should give up its sovereignty. There is a difference between collaboration and complete absorption into another country. According to the U.S. Department of State, “Nearly $2.6 billion a day in goods and services trade crosses between us every day. The February 23, 2021, Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership highlights the depth and breadth of the relationship,”.

Draw the line in differences between the two nations, merging the two nations would destroy that very relationship Canada and the United States share.

Canada’s economy would be swallowed by U.S. corporate interests. The country’s robust banking system, which weathered the 2008 financial crisis far better than its American counterpart, would be forced to conform to deregulated practices. Some may argue that integration would create an economic powerhouse, but in reality, it would erase Canada’s fiscal autonomy.

Natural resources also play a pivotal role in Canada’s infrastructure. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Canada controls the third largest oil reserves in the world.

If annexed, these resources would be prioritized for American consumption, with Canadian energy policies dictated by Washington. The same goes for Canada’s vast freshwater supply, which is one of the largest in the world.

The two nations are fairly distinct, while they share language and similarities in history, Canada prides itself on its multiculturalism, progressive policies, and international diplomacy. The U.S., on the other hand, remains deeply polarized, with increasing political instability.

According to the Pew Research Center, “19% of Americans say democracy in the United States is a good example for other countries to follow”. The remaining 81% are polarized in such a way that they don’t even believe in their own country. If U.S. democracy is a bad example for other countries–why should Canada adopt a failing system?

These two nations can remain close allies, but Canada must never become the 51st state. It’s not just unnecessary, but it’s an existential threat to everything the country stands for.