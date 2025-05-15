Opinion: Journalists cannot afford to ignore artificial intelligence

May Lin This image was generated using OpenAI’s DALL·E, showcasing the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the future of journalism.

For decades, movies have warned us of robots that run the world and dystopian societies where humans are slaves to digital overlords. Yet what once felt like a far-fetched tale is now creeping closer and closer to reality, manifesting itself in an exceedingly familiar format: artificial intelligence.

For many, it might seem like artificial intelligence (AI) is developing faster than the world around us — faster than our human brains can comprehend. New AI models are released every week, each generating sharper responses than the last.

Artificial intelligence has already replaced hundreds of thousands of workers in the customer service, healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and entertainment industries. From vibe-coding to copywriting to search engine optimization, the capabilities of artificial intelligence are eliminating the need for human skill in even the most technical professions.

Those in creative fields like journalism are especially at risk. As AI-generated writing and art become more and more prevalent, it has the potential to surpass the skillsets of existing creatives.

Nonetheless, journalists are hesitant or even against using artificial intelligence, arguing that it undermines the hard work and creative vision of established reporters.

But the truth is, if journalists do not take advantage of artificial intelligence right now, while resources are still cheap and accessible, other people will. According to the Bank of America, generative AI is still in its earliest stage, comparable to the internet circa 1996. As artificial intelligence matures in the upcoming years, billionaire and millionaire CEOs will inevitably leverage its power to replace human labor with cost-cutting algorithms.

Workers in time-intensive fields like journalism, where previous hours of writing can suddenly be achieved in seconds by automated technologies, are at severe risk of losing their jobs. Therefore, to stay ahead of the ever-evolving tech landscape, journalists must adapt to artificial intelligence and utilize it as a tool to enhance their work.

Artificial intelligence can be used to perform background research and fact-checking; ensuring objectiveness and eliminating reporter bias. Now is a critical time for news outlets to improve their credibility; according to Gallup, as of 2024, 69% of Americans either trust the media a little or do not trust it at all.

If AI models like ChatGPT and Claude are fed reliable and factual information, these models are more than capable of producing impartial and unbiased content free of vested interest — which could play a major role in restoring public trust.

Additionally, artificial intelligence can be used to automate a series of other journalistic tasks, such as sports reporting, transforming large datasets into interactive modules, drafting and editing articles, creating infographics and charts, and transcribing interviews.

Otter.ai is one of the resources that current journalists are using to transcribe their interviews, translating spoken words into written text.

But artificial intelligence doesn’t just have to be limited to routine tasks that leave journalists with nothing left to write.

Instead of sitting idle, journalists can use the extra time to enhance their own creative direction, with a focus on deeper research, multimedia integration, and unique perspectives.

Models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek can assist with idea generation and brainstorming, but they will never replace the emotional insight and sentimental depth of the human experience.

Models like Grok and Visme might be able to generate complex and interactive infographics, but they will never possess the creativity and artistic touch needed to craft a compelling narrative. Programs like Trae.ai and Lovable can code charts, graphs, and maps within minutes, but they will never replace the strategic thinking and intuition needed to design applications that resonate with users and solve real-world problems.

Nonetheless, there are still ethical concerns related to the use of artificial intelligence in journalism.

As artificial intelligence is still at the start of its lifespan, it is imperative to be careful and transparent when using this resource. Journalists should still exhibit editorial control and human expertise over AI-generated work; it is important to fact-check and inform readers of AI usage.

Furthermore, according to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, journalists should use artificial intelligence sparingly, as it could consume 6.6 billion cubic meters of water by 2027, which is enough to sustain the entire country of Malaysia for a year. With these considerations in mind, there is and still will be space for talented journalists and ambitious writers in this new digital era.

According to the University of North Carolina, while artificial intelligence can be used to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and reach of journalism, it can never replace what it means to understand, write, and create as a human.

Young innovators like Zach Yadegari have already become self-made millionaires by building AI applications. According to Medium, Yadegari’s AI calorie-counting app, Cal AI, is pulling in $30 million in annual revenue.

For journalism, artificial intelligence is a tool for survival. And in an industry where wages are low and competition is cutthroat, writers must learn how to survive.