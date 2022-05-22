Opinion: Leaked Supreme Court draft exposes the dark past of abortion

A deep dive into the history of Planned Parenthood, the legitimacy of the Supreme Courts, and the international consequences of the leak of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion draft.

The leakage of the Supreme Court draft regarding the overturning of the monumental case of Roe v. Wade has caused a major schism in the United States. As many Americans have taken to the streets to protest for abortion rights, others are concerned about the legitimacy of the nation’s highest court.

On May 2, Politico broke an exclusive leak of a majority opinion in Dobbs v. Mississippi (2022), the case considering whether Roe v. Wade (1973) ought to be overruled. While there has been controversy surrounding abortion since the twentieth century, never in modern history has a draft decision of the Supreme Court been disclosed publicly while a case is pending.

A threat to the legitimacy of the courts

The leakage of the draft opinion has led to mass outrage in progressive states like California and New York. Protestors filled with anger and have taken aggressive steps to voice concern, even demonstrating outside Justice Samuel Alito’s residence on May 2. This, combined with the leaked draft, has caused some concern about the safety and privacy of the court. Since then, security has been heightened around the Supreme Court.

“They have to look at an internal threat… An internal threat is extremely challenging. Potentially an internal threat is coming from someone who has access, someone who has an identification badge, someone who can get close to the justices.” said Todd Kiel, a retired diplomatic service agent who protected diplomats and cabinet secretaries.

Not only do the protestors pose a threat to the conservative justices of the Supreme Court, but it also impacts the legitimacy of their decision. The Supreme Court is not a democratic institution, its sole purpose is to determine whether laws are just based on their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, not on the assertions of everyday Americans. The courts are not responsible for the representation of popular opinion.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,” said Chief Justice John Roberts. “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Despite Roberts’ statement, it is extremely likely that whoever leaked the draft opinion was expecting the eruption of protests to impact the decision of the Supreme Court. It’s too early to tell whether public outrage will significantly change or impact the stance of conservative justices. It is unlikely that there will be much of a shift in opinion for older justices, but it is possible that newer justices may be swayed by fiery crowds.

As for Alito, the author of the draft, he has become more steadfast in his stance. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Cause have enframed debate and deepened division.” Alito said in a statement.

A statement from Planned Parenthood

After the release of the Supreme Court draft, Planned Parenthood, an organization that profits off birth control and abortions, released a lengthy statement.

“This leaked opinion is horrifying and unprecedented, and it confirms our worst fears: that the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide. Understand that Planned Parenthood and our partners have been preparing for every possible outcome in this case and are built for the fight. Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal, and we will continue to fight like h**l to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion.” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the President, and C.E.O of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Johnson’s statement has certainly reassured abortion activists who have now pit themselves against the U.S. government. Some have even gone as far as to claim that they aren’t protesting for abortion, but for basic women’s rights.

“Women had been and were still oppressed. Should the state force them to incubate children against their will, they could never be equal citizens. That is what the anti-abortion movement argues: The body of a fetus, even before viability, takes precedence over that of the person who bears it. There is a violence here, buried in even the most enlightened-sounding rhetoric. For all the anti-abortion movement tries to sell its commitment to the well-being of women, its beliefs, when reduced to their most basic elements, are undeniably misogynistic,” Sarah Jones, a journalist for the Intelligencer, said in her article ‘There’s No Such Thing As a Pro-Life Feminist.’

Today, women like Jones are ardent supporters of Planned Parenthood and have hailed its leaders as ideal feminist heroines. Unfortunately, they aren’t aware of the dark past tied with the Planned Parenthood Foundation.

Planned Parenthood didn’t start as an organization to empower women or grant them bodily autonomy. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a woman who was obsessed with the idea of utilizing eugenics to limit the African-American population in the United States. Margaret Sanger pronounced her belief in the eugenics movement many times in her writings, especially in the scientific journal Birth Control Review.

The theory of eugenics is better known today as “planned breeding” or “racial improvement.” The Nazis popularized the theory of eugenics during the Holocaust to justify the mass extermination of Jews, minorities, and disabled people.

“Sanger was so intent on her mission to advocate for birth control that she chose to align herself with ideas and organizations that were ableist and white supremacist. In 1926, she spoke to the women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) at a rally in New Jersey to promote birth control methods. Sanger endorsed the 1927 Buck v. Bell decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled that states could forcibly sterilize people deemed ‘unfit’ without their consent and sometimes without their knowledge. The acceptance of this decision by Sanger and other thought leaders laid the foundation for tens of thousands of people to be sterilized, often against their will.” Planned Parenthood published a written statement on its official website.

Not only did Sanger support the K.K.K, but she was also an architect of the “Negro Project” which systematically placed birth control facilities in predominantly black neighborhoods. Her marketing strategy specifically targeted black mothers.

While Planned Parenthood has acknowledged its racist past, the effects of abortions still disproportionately affect African-American mothers.

In 2013 alone, African American women in New York City had 24,758 births and underwent 31,328 abortions.

A study conducted by Politifact showed that the numbers of black women in New York City contrasted with women in other ethnic categories. In 2013, births far surpassed abortions for white, Hispanic, and Asian women. While Hispanic women accounted for the second-most abortions in the city with 21,555 abortions, they had 35,581 live births. Asian women were shown to have both the fewest abortions and the fewest births. White women had accounted for the most births and the second-fewest abortions.

These numbers show a definitive pattern: there is going to be a large population decline in black America. Whether or not it is Planned Parenthood’s intention to single out black mothers, the fundamental model of the Planned Parenthood program has clearly targeted black mothers.

Today, Planned Parenthood is using abortions as a business model to increase profits. By selling women the idea of freedom and empowerment, Planned parenthood has led to the termination of millions of pregnancies.

Whether or not feminists want to believe it, Planned Parenthood couldn’t care less about empowering women and granting them bodily autonomy. It simply utilizes feminist ideologies to use women as consumers for their own capital gains.

A more pressing issue: International repercussions

Partisan politics has definitely played a role in the extreme polarization of sides in this case. However, the leakage of this draft has led to a larger threat to America at an international level. After witnessing America’s failures in Afghanistan and their defensive stance against Russia– international alliances and opponents have started to see a definite pattern: the U.S. is finally reaching its stage of decline.

Not only has the leakage caused severe divisions among Americans, but it has also served as a severe blow to the power of the executive office, polarized the legislative branch, and diminished the legitimacy of America’s highest courts.

On an international stage, this is not a good look for America, which has desperately been trying to hold a front of strength in front of its alliances. Not only has America failed tremendously on the foreign policy front, but its internal cracks are starting to reveal themselves to the rest of the world.

As of now, it’s impossible to tell whether the leakage of the majority opinion will affect the Biden administration. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are currently so low that it’s possible this event won’t affect him at all.

Experts are expecting Democrats to vote in large numbers during the 2022 House of Representatives midterm elections, but it’s unlikely that there’ll be an impactful change in the demographics of Congress. Democrats will keep voting for the left, and Republicans will continue to vote for the right.

Contrary to popular belief, whether or not the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion will not be outlawed in the United States. Their decision would simply allow state legislatures to decide the extent to which abortion services will be available to women.

For the time being, when the source of the leak is discovered, Americans must be obligated to hold them accountable for their extremely dangerous actions that have not only put the Supreme Court in a place of mistrust but have tarnished the world’s perception of the United States of America.

In the end, it all boils down to the reliability of Supreme Court justices to fulfill their constitutional duty instead of caving in to the pressures of the public. The best way for citizens to make a difference is by trusting the democratic process.