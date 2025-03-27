Opinion: Retirement should be enforced for government officials

Grace Stiefel The futures of millions of Americans rest in the hands of individuals whose clocks are ticking. Cognitive decline and unconventional decisions are prevalent in today’s politics as government officials continue to hold power despite their old ages.

Mandatory retirement ages for professionals such as pilots, judges, and judicial officers have been in effect for decades, primarily to ensure that these individuals can effectively perform their duties without the impairment of age. However, for government officials, this law is not enforced, as many have the choice between retiring or serving until they reach a desired age.

Former President Joe Biden was 78 years old when he was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Throughout his presidency, he showed signs of cognitive decline, as he struggled to complete simple sentences, even with notecards, and appeared disoriented during public events.

Similarly, while President Donald Trump appeared to show acuity in his campaign against Biden, questions were raised over his health after he made the spontaneous decision to play DJ at a town hall event in Philadelphia. According to Harry Segal, a senior lecturer in the Psychology Department at Cornell University and in the Psychiatry Department at Weill Cornell Medicine, Trump’s awkward display at his rally, along with an increase in impulsive behavior, can be signs of incipient dementia.

Trump’s decision to dismantle the Department of Education sparked outrage across the country, as many believed shutting down this agency would limit access to resources for low-income students and those with disabilities. His lack of consideration for the futures of millions of youth highlighted the impulsivity of his actions that disregard equality, one of the core principles of the United States.

Dianne Feinstein was another individual whose decision-making raised concerns over potential impacts on future generations. Before her passing in 2023, Feinstein served as a senator until the age of 90. With over 30 years in office, many would expect her extensive experience in the political field to lead to well-rounded decisions. While she certainly made a positive impact on politics throughout her career, some of her later decisions were controversial.