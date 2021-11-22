Opinion: Social media is killing the art of photography

It seems that every picture people take in 2021 has to be absolutely perfect. People will spend hours with their preferred photo editing app or software just to achieve the exact look they want for their photo. However, that want for perfection takes the creativity out of photography, as every photo has to be edited to look a certain way. The little imperfections and quirks that make a photo interesting seem to have been kicked to the curb in exchange for “perfection”.

Some b-roll clips and music obtained from Pexels.com and Pixabay

@HGaboury on Twitter

@hayesgabourymedia on Instagram.