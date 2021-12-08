Opinion: There shouldn’t be extra fees in the college application process

Students applying to colleges face a long and challenging process and generally do not consider the large sum of money that it will cost them.

The cost of applying to college is outrageous. Sending one Advanced Placement (AP) test score to a college will cost you $15. An average high school student applies to anywhere from 8 to 12 universities; some more, some less. This means to send only one score to 8 colleges, the cost will add up to a whopping $120.

If you were to take 5 AP tests throughout your high school experience and send the scores to 8 colleges, it would cost $600.

Just to be clear, I am not explicitly talking about the application fee. According to a study by US News, the average cost of a college application fee is approximately $43, and the most common fee is $50. Universities receive tens of thousands of applications and perform a thorough process to determine which candidates would best fit at their institution. It is only fair that admissions officers are compensated for that work.

The College Board, however, is at the root of the issue of hidden fees. While obviously all people that perform manual labor should be compensated, the College Board has an automated system. As a nonprofit worth over $1 billion, it is unreasonable for them to be charging that much.

It is unjust for a nonprofit that has created a monopoly to capitalize on students who simply want to get into college.

Most students take the AP and SAT tests sophomore and junior year so they only have that timeframe to send the one free score to a school. For many of my classmates and me, I had no idea where I wanted to attend.

“The cost of sending my AP scores and my SAT scores should be included in the initial test fee. They already cost so much to take,” said Eliot Ozaki, a senior.

The fee to apply to schools also adds up. Applying to all ten of the UC campuses will cost you $700. Now, this is not outrageous in the grand scheme of things, especially for those of us whose parents will cover the fee, but for those who have to pay themselves or low-income households, the fees can be steep.

Application fees are waived for some students either by merit or low income. However, not all low-income students necessarily qualify for high merit scholarships and are discouraged from applying to these scholarships or fee waivers since they may feel undeserving.

This can limit students who can’t afford to pay the many application fees from applying to these top schools. The fear of rejection and losing money creates a combination that immediately turns students away from applying.

Many schools this year have not required students to send test scores because of COVID-19, which has mitigated the problem. Still, hidden fees that weren’t advertised to juniors beginning the college application progress can be a blow to students’ bank accounts across the US.

While obviously, admissions officers should be thoroughly compensated for reviewing tens of thousands of applications, the fee should be lower.

“It should cost a maximum of $50,” Ozaki said.

With students paying $100 for the test already, sending scores to every college should be included. It takes no effort from College Board to send due to the online database. The initial cost should include sending to multiple colleges rather than just one.