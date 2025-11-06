Opinion: Trump’s jokes aren’t as harmless as they seem

Chloe Taylor Donald Trump has increasingly teased the idea of a third term while doing so in a facetious or “humorous” way.

Since the start of his second term, Donald Trump has made a game out of testing America’s constitutional limits. He has consistently toyed with the idea of running for a third term, something deemed unconstitutional by the 22nd Amendment. What began as an outright denial evolved into creating “humorous merch” like Trump 2028 hats and shirts. Now, instead of rejecting the idea, Trump and his allies speak of “loopholes” that could make it possible. This isn’t just harmless showmanship for gaining the affection of his people or making a viral moment. It is a tactic, and a dangerous one.

Trump, a man whose public and political persona is marked by exaggeration, bravado, and facetious remarks, uses some sense of humor, mockery, or offensive statements in nearly every speech, meeting, or event that lands him in the headlines of national news.

Trump’s so-called jokes are trial runs for authoritarian ideas. By packaging extremis and unconstitutionality in humor, he lowers the stakes of the conversation. He forces the serious to sound unserious, and when he says something shocking or bombastic, his supporters laugh along while his critics appear uptight for taking something so “humorous” seriously.

The danger of Trump’s humor is that it allows him to test how far he can go without consequence. Each joke serves as a way to gauge public reaction before crossing the next line.

He says the unthinkable and then hides behind the familiar excuse of “just kidding.” By then, the damage is done. The idea has been planted, and the line for what is acceptable to say has been blurred. The humor becomes a shield that deflects accountability while cutting in deeper to the standards that hold democracy together.

When Trump teases a third term and releases Trump 2028 merch “just to trigger the left,” he’s doing far more than trolling. He’s signaling to his supporters, people like Steve Bannon and other die-hard loyalists, that the idea isn’t satirical. It’s a genuine possibility. They hear what he’s saying between the punchlines. What Trump sells as satire becomes their mission.

His supporters can interpret his words as they please, while opponents and critics roll their eyes and move on. It makes a fool of critics who seem so ridiculous for taking something that is so “trivial” seriously.

The normalization of radical ideas exacerbates the danger. Each time he “jokes” about defying the Constitution, the idea becomes less radical to his audience. Every time he proposes the unimaginable, it becomes more realistic and less shocking. After hearing enough of these claims, citizens stop reacting. This is when the unthinkable — the unconstitutional or objectively wrong — becomes an expectation.

The problem arises when each “joke” shifts the boundary of what’s acceptable. The last punchline becomes the latest policy conversation. These jokes push the boundary of what is acceptable for a president to do.

Many loyalists argue that Trump’s humor is simply that. Humor without any deeper meaning. His jokes are not meant to persuade or insinuate, but to provoke thought and conversation, or simply have some fun. These loyalists claim that Trump’s exaggeration is part of his showman persona, and not a genuine political threat.

Dismissing Trump’s humor as “just jokes” is dangerously naive. Humor is one of the most effective tools in politics. It both disguises intent and wins over a large audience because of its charismatic values. His so-called showmanship is not just for laughs, but to normalize extreme ideas.

Ultimately, Trump’s humor turns constitutional violations into statements for shock value. In media and culture, this is rewarded as viral moments, where the majority of the population is continually exposed to extreme statements. If everything is a joke, nothing can be taken seriously.