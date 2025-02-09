Orchestra trip hits the wrong note

Olivia Wang A student in the orchestra prepares for the field trip. “I was thrilled to see how people would react to our music,” said Tessa Cuchelkar.

A field trip to Ivy Park for Carlmont High School’s orchestra was canceled due to a scheduling conflict, leaving students disappointed but still making the best of their day.

The orchestra had initially planned to walk down to Ivy Park, an assisted living facility, to perform for elderly residents. Students with larger instruments, such as cellos and basses, had to be transported by car with parent volunteers. However, they discovered they had been double-booked, forcing them to cancel the event at the last minute.

Despite the challenge, students adjusted and used their time differently but accordingly. Instead of performing for Ivy Park residents, students spent their morning in sectionals, socializing, and going to the Carlmont shopping center for lunch.

Even though the cancellation was frustrating, the plan change gave students time to bond outside of class. However, many were eagerly anticipating the event.

“I wanted to meet the seniors. I knew it would be chaotic since the venue was small, but it would still be a fun experience,” said Tessa Cuchelkar, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Even without the performance, students kept their musical focus as they participated in sectionals and other activities.

“I was excited about the trip because it seemed like a good experience and something that I had never done before,” said Sophia Lee, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Although everyone was disappointed with the sudden mishap, some students felt the missed performance was a lost opportunity to show their skills.

“I feel like it was a waste of my time because we only played for around 20 minutes,” Cuchelkar said.

With the performance rescheduled for April, students look forward to a more organized event and are hopeful that they will get to play for the elderly soon.

“I’m looking forward to it because it is like learning in a different environment,” Lee said.