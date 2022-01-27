“Our Beloved Summer” will warm your heart

*Note: This review contains spoilers for the Netflix Korean drama “Our Beloved Summer.”

Lazy afternoons can often lead to entertaining experiences. This was the case for me at the end of winter break. Sitting on my couch, scrolling through the Korean dramas section on Netflix, I stumbled upon a series titled “Our Beloved Summer.”

“Our Beloved Summer” was released on Dec. 6, 2021, and stars “Parasite” actor Choi Woo-shik and “Itaewon Class” lead Kim Da-mi. The drama is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around the lives of Choi Ung (Choi) and Kook Yeon-Soo (Kim), two ex-lovers who swore to never meet again. Pushed into a sequel of their high school documentary, the two reluctantly agree to work together after years of silence.

If I’m being honest, I did not know what to expect. I had only seen Kim and Choi in “Itaewon Class,” “Parasite,” and Day6’s “Congratulations” music video, respectively. As a result, I was wary about the portrayal of the characters in this series. I had high hopes for Choi’s character, as I liked his acting in the past. I was less sure about Kim; I disliked the portrayal of her character in “Itaewon Class.”

Regarding both characters, I was pleasantly surprised. The few expectations I had were quickly exceeded. Ung and Yeon-soo are two unforgettable characters with a hilarious and heartwarming relationship dynamic. Yeon-soo starts as a haughty, clever girl who doesn’t take anyone’s nonsense, eventually growing out of her arrogance and becoming more compassionate as an adult. Ung’s personality and life goals stay the same throughout the series, but he becomes famous for his art despite only wanting to sleep all day. The two are a lovable duo that face the highs and lows of life with resilience, but not always dignity.

My only complaint regarding the characters would be Kim Ji-ung’s development as a second male lead. There is an unofficial checklist for Korean dramas, specifically for romantic comedies, and part of that checklist is the “love triangle” between the three lead characters. While I usually like seeing these triangles play out, this particular plotline seemed forced. The story establishes a potential romantic interest for Ji-ung early on, but it still drags him into the triangle once the backstory of the primary relationship solidifies. Not to mention, the show barely wraps up the details about Jeong Chae-ran’s (Jeon Hye-won) unrequited love for Ji-ung; it seemed like she was forgotten in favor of pursuing a plotline that went nowhere. While the love triangle led to better development of the primary relationship, I think the main story could have developed well without it.

The one thing that can be salvaged from this plotline is the small amount of interaction between Ji-ung and NJ (Roh Jeong-eui). I liked how he gave her advice regarding her feelings because she clearly needed guidance; it added depth to her character, and she was able to mature and move past the rejection. I did not like NJ that much at first, but as the show explored her life, I appreciated her presence in the story a lot more. She was not my favorite character, but I’m glad she had a happy ending.

In addition to the plot and the cast, this drama’s soundtrack was amazing. The original soundtracks fit so well with the story and enhanced each scene. I especially liked how V’s “Christmas Tree” is used when Ung was drawing; it’s a beautiful song and made the scenes all the more touching. I also liked “There for You” by Kim Na-young; the lyrics were a musical representation of the plot and remained relevant as the series progressed.

If I had to choose a favorite scene, it would be the rain scene during the group’s trip. It may be cliché, especially with the build-up in the two episodes preceding it, but it was satisfying to see it finally happen. It truly set off the spark that Yeon-soo and Ung needed to try their relationship again, and it was such a cute scene!

I also liked the final scenes of the last episode. I’m glad Ji-ung could get closure with his mom, and I also liked that NJ bought Ung’s artwork. The proposal scene was so heartwarming, and it was simple but cute. The episode was a wonderful conclusion to the series, and I laughed so much when it cut to Ung and Yeon-soo doing yet another interview. They truly will never escape the documentaries.

This Korean drama is a great series to start the year with. It tells a heartwarming story with so many amusing scenes and a great conclusion, not to mention an amazing cast! If you’re looking for a fun romantic comedy with a fantastic soundtrack, “Our Beloved Summer” is the right fit for you.