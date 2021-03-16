On that desolate airfield in Guyana, Speier made a promise to help others. After more than three decades working in politics, she did that and so much more.

Pulling from Jonestown, her failed pregnancy, and other obstacles she has overcome, Speier brings first-hand experiences into Congress. She actively supports the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and serves as the Vice-Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in Washington. Additionally, in 1989, Speier sponsored legislation in California that banned the sale and distribution of assault weapons.

So despite the many challenges she has faced, Speier uses her platform to touch the lives of many.

“There is a quote that I have carried with me for decades, that has been attributed to everyone from Winston Churchill, to John Wooden. ‘Success is never final, and failure is never fatal,'” Speier said.