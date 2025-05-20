Parents and students express concern over end of federal PBS funding

Elmo, a popular character from “Sesame Street,” holds a sign reading “Let Elmo teach,” a symbol of growing concern that government defunding of PBS could reduce access to children’s programming on cable television. “Shows like ‘Sesame Street’ introduce kids to different places, occupations, and STEM topics so they won’t feel so foreign. Every child deserves to start life on equal footing,” said Jeanne Delano, a local librarian and former teacher.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to end federal funding for PBS and NPR. According to the White House, Trump said the move would stop taxpayer support for “biased and partisan news coverage.”

CPB is a private, nonprofit organization founded by Congress in 1967 to serve as “the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting,” according to the organization.

Kids and parents familiar with PBS, including Carlmont student Sofia Salay, are voicing concerns about how the decision could impact programs such as “Sesame Street” and “Wild Kratts,” which rely on public funding to provide diverse and educational content for children.

“Shows on PBS Kids like ‘Sid the Science Kid’ helped build my interest in learning new things and made me more receptive to school when I was younger,” Salay said.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services study, people with lower incomes are less likely to have internet access at home. PBS now reaches about 58% of U.S. television households, serving viewers across the political spectrum.

PBS has aired on cable television since 1970, and PBS Kids launched 29 years later in 1999, according to EBSCO. One of the network’s most iconic and long-running programs, “Sesame Street,” aims to promote “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” according to the Sesame Workshop website.

A study by the American Economic Association found that watching “Sesame Street” was linked to improved performance in elementary school.

Jeanne Delano, a parent of two and former teacher, now works at several local libraries in the Bay Area. She frequently helps children engage with media during early stages of development.

“PBS is an accessible platform for many households, regardless of financial status, giving kids equal opportunities to grasp early life skills. Being familiar with a school environment and behavior is essential to early development,” Delano said.

While parents like Delano value PBS for its accessibility and educational content, some students view the network’s impact differently.

“I enjoyed PBS Kids shows like ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ and ‘Wild Kratts’ when I was younger, but I don’t think I gleaned a greater message or paid attention to casting diversity,” said Carlmont student Chloe Hardyck.

Hardyck said she appreciates PBS’s mission to promote equality, but the network’s role in her childhood was mainly a way to pass the time.

“I imagine some of the lessons stuck with me, but PBS Kids didn’t play a vital role in my education,” Hardyck said.

Students like Salay are concerned that some households may lose access to children’s programming like PBS Kids if the network shifts more toward digital platforms.

“Every kid should have a role model to look up to in their favorite show,” Salay said. “That’s why diversity and representation are so important, especially for kids, so they know they can be whatever they want to be.”

Hardyck understands the importance of representation but believes PBS Kids will continue to promote messages of equality and inclusion, even without federal support.

“I don’t think the loss of federal funding will be the end of PBS Kids and its role in education,” Hardyck said.

PBS receives funding from private donors and foundations in addition to CPB. While Hardyck believes the loss of federal funding could be difficult to recover from, she doesn’t think it will threaten the network’s overall success.

“PBS Kids created an online community for children to build connections over a shared subject. It doesn’t end with children; as a parent, I felt like shows on PBS were going to take care of my kids,” Delano said.