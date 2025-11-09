Perfect on paper: The weight of college applications

It’s the middle of the night, and a high school senior stares at their computer screen, mindlessly observing the blinking cursor on their Common Application essay for the third time that week. The words feel rehearsed, the story unauthentic. But it has to be perfect.

With lower acceptance rates and growing competition, high school seniors feel a heavy weight on their shoulders during the rigorous college application season, as they strive to create “the perfect application.”

For many seniors, college applications aren’t just about the future — they’ve become a testament to self-worth.

As seniors at Carlmont High School and around the world begin to finalize their college applications, a heavy sense of pressure and a lengthy list of expectations have led to anxiety, stress, and burnout among college applicants.

Although Supriti Bhopale, a senior at Carlmont, a four-year member and current president of Carlmont’s varsity mock trial team, and founder of the history and SAVE clubs at Carlmont, boasts an impressive resume, she still feels the strain of perfectionism.

“ I feel pressure to manage all of my classes and activities, even when I’m not feeling my best. Especially in leadership positions, I’ve often felt like it is my responsibility to project confidence even when I feel unsure of myself. — Supriti Bhopale

“I feel pressure to manage all of my classes and activities, even when I’m not feeling my best. Especially in leadership positions, I’ve often felt like it is my responsibility to project confidence even when I feel unsure of myself,” Bhopale said.

Bhopale’s experience isn’t unique. Across the country, over 1.5 million other first-year students are carefully curating their college applications, juggling schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and expectations, all while trying to compile their accomplishments and authentic selves into a cohesive application. For many, the process has become less about discovery and more about performance.

The pressure to be perfect

The average high school senior submits between six and seven applications, according to the Common App — a challenging process for seniors trying to craft quality applications that showcase individuality.

“College applications are a lot of work and a lot of writing essays; it’s more than I thought there would be,” said Anila Ray, a senior at Carlmont. “A lot of deadlines are really hard, and the prompts are really similar, but you still have to make it individual to each school.”

For many students like Ray, the process goes beyond simply meeting deadlines. It’s about creating a narrative that will impress admissions officers. The emphasis on perfection often overshadows authenticity.

“My applications are me, just a more filtered-out version of me. It’s just the better version,” Ray said.

“ My applications are me, just a more filtered-out version of me. It’s just the better version. — Anila Ray

Carlmont counselor Matthew Ledesma notes that this mindset is common among high-achieving students who feel compelled to present the “best” version of themselves at all times.

“Many students feel pressure to get everything ‘just right,’ and even highly capable students second-guess themselves,” Ledesma said.

Trying to maintain a flawless resume, complete with clubs, internships, summer programs, high grades, and more, can lead to severe burnout, as the demanding schedule takes a toll on students’ mental health.

“It can be draining to feel like you’re constantly having to promote yourself throughout your applications,” Bhopale said.

An early burden

While high school seniors are currently filling out their college applications, the stress of college begins at a much earlier age.

Alina Robinson, a sophomore at Carlmont, has been thinking about college since a young age, to the point where it has become a constant presence in her life.

“I hear so many people talking about college. Honestly, I can’t go a single day without someone mentioning the word college,” Robinson said.

The anxiety surrounding college admissions affects students of all grade levels, not just those applying.

“Feeling like I have to go to a good college has led to a lot of anxiety surrounding schools, testing, and really anything academic, to the point where it’s taken away a lot of my joy from learning,” Robinson said.

Beyond academic pressure, many students struggle with comparison and competition. Not only from parents and teachers, but from themselves.

“I constantly feel like I’m not doing enough compared to my peers,” Robinson said. “Especially because there is a culture where people don’t want to share their extracurricular activities because they don’t want other people to copy them, or people don’t want to give others resources because they feel like they can have a one-up on the college applications. It creates a really toxic environment.”

“ A lot of people do clubs and extracurriculars, not because they actually enjoy it, but just to put it as something on their college applications. — Alina Robinson

In an effort to keep up, some students take on harder classes, clubs, and extracurriculars not out of interest, but obligation.

“A lot of people do clubs and extracurriculars, not because they actually enjoy it, but just to put it as something on their college applications,” Robinson said.

Bhopale argues that the structure of college essays and short-answer questions often deepens this sense of competition and comparison.

“It’s natural for people to compare themselves to others, but it’s certainly more pronounced during this period because the application process requires you to explain what separates you from other students. It feels like the need to compare yourself is inevitable,” Bhopale said.

Even before the first application is submitted, or a student knows where they want to apply or what they want to major in, they are already caught in a cycle of comparison, one that reflects a deeper issue within today’s competitive admissions process.

The rise in competition

Over time, universities across the country have experienced significant growth in college application submissions, particularly in recent years. The increase reflects a broader shift in the admissions landscape, characterized by rising competition and shifting expectations.

Ana Homayoun, a Duke alumnus, college counselor, founder of Green Ivy Educational Consulting, and author of “Erasing the Finish Line,” has spent decades guiding students through the college application process. She has witnessed firsthand the changing dynamics in the college admissions system and emphasizes how recent global and systemic events have reshaped college admissions.

“The college admissions landscape has transformed dramatically, especially in the wake of COVID-19. What we’ve seen is that many of these students have lost valuable opportunities to develop executive functioning skills — the ability to stay organized, manage their time, and find balance between academics and their broader community,” Homayoun said.

The pandemic not only disrupted learning but has also led to changes in how students apply to college and what is included in the application. This shift has caused a significant increase in application submissions.

“We’ve also seen a notable trend toward early decision applications. With these more flexible testing policies, schools are receiving far more applications than in pre-COVID years. There are simply more applications than available spaces, and that forces colleges to completely rethink their enrollment management strategies,” Homayoun said.

This surge in applications has led to a decline in acceptance rates nationwide. For instance, in 2024, Tulane University accepted 57% of early decision applicants compared to just 14% in regular decision, according to Tulane University.

“It’s a significant difference that reflects their enrollment strategy to secure much of their incoming class early,” Homayoun said.

At the same time, other large-scale changes have shaped how colleges build their freshman class.

“Of course, larger systemic changes have impacted admissions too, including the Supreme Court’s decision on Affirmative Action and many universities removing or scaling back their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies,” Homayoun said.

Overall, these recent changes, resulting from events like COVID-19, have significantly altered the admissions process. These shifts, combined with the rise in applications, have made the path to college feel more unpredictable than ever. For students, that uncertainty often translates into higher stress and anxiety surrounding the process.

As competition intensifies, so does the pressure, and many educators worry that the system’s flaws are pushing students to exhaustion rather than growth.

Flaws in the college system

While competition continues to rise, so do the cracks within the college admissions system. It is a common argument that the system favors certain students over others, measuring success by the wrong standards.

“The admissions system often emphasizes numbers — GPA, test scores, and extracurricular activities — over qualities like resilience, growth, and curiosity,” Ledesma said.

Applicants from families with greater financial and academic resources often have a significant advantage compared to those without.

“Students with access to more resources, college counselors, or test prep often have an advantage that doesn’t necessarily reflect their true potential,” Ledesma said.

This imbalance highlights a central flaw in the system: it measures success through numbers and metrics, disregarding individual context.

“ Students with access to more resources, college counselors, or test prep often have an advantage that doesn’t necessarily reflect their true potential. — Matthew Ledesma

“I want colleges to look more deeply at context. How far has a student come, given their circumstances, rather than how far ahead they are,” Ledesma said. “A more holistic, contextual approach would honor the diversity of student experiences and recognize the strength, creativity, and resilience that can’t be measured by a GPA.”

Beyond institutional inequalities, the culture surrounding college admissions often magnifies pressure from parents and peers. Many parents do not understand the difficult process and use their child’s accomplishments for status rather than celebration.

“Parents naturally talk with each other, and this can create an unhealthy sense of competition. ‘My child got accepted to X school’ becomes a status marker rather than a celebration of fit,” Homayoun said.

This pressure can persist with students, making the process even harder when they feel left without a support system.

“I wish more adults understood how personal and emotional this process can be. It’s not just about where a student gets in, it’s about identity, belonging, and fear of the unknown,” Ledesma said. “When students feel pressured to meet others’ expectations, it can make them lose sight of their own goals. Parents and teachers can help most by being supportive listeners rather than adding pressure.”

Even after students are accepted into prestigious universities, many discover that the struggle doesn’t end with the application process.

“One of the most common concerns I hear from college students is that they don’t feel like they belong, or that their college experience isn’t what they imagined,” Homayoun said. “Their entire focus had been on getting in, and they hadn’t taken the time to consider whether the school was truly a good fit for who they are and what they want. This often leads to real unhappiness and difficult transitions.”

Homayoun notes that the skills that matter in the long run are often overlooked in the admissions race.

“The real underlying skills that predict how well you’ll do in college, in your career, and in life are executive functioning skills: the ability to organize yourself, plan ahead, prioritize what matters most, start and complete tasks without excessive procrastination, and adapt when things don’t go as planned,” Homayoun said.

As long as the admissions system continues to value numbers over identity, many students will find themselves chasing perfection instead of purpose, and even when they achieve their goal, they may arrive without the skills or mindset to truly thrive.

Redefining success

After months of essays, deadlines, and self-reflection, combined with a year of anxiety, stress, and expectations, students often lose sight of what truly matters. Amid the noise of rankings and acceptance rates, many forget that college is not a measure of worth, but rather a stepping stone toward growth and discovery.

“Focus on finding the school that’s right for you. Build those executive functioning muscles. Be kind to yourself throughout this process,” Homayoun said.

And for Ledesma, his message to his students, and all those at Carlmont, is simple.

“You are doing enough. College isn’t a race or a competition; it’s a journey of finding the right fit. The idea that there’s a perfect resume or timeline is a myth. Focus on authenticity: showing who you are, what matters to you, and how you’ve grown. There’s no single definition of success, and the path you’re on is valid and valuable,” Ledesma said.