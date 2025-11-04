Pet fashion drives a booming industry in the U.S.

Eva Shen Ghacal Mobaghal holds her dog Whiskey dressed up as a prisoner at the Haunted Howl-o-ween Party for dogs at Wag Hotels in Redwood City. This is Whiskey’s first time dressing up for Halloween. Scared by all the other costumes, he stays in Mobaghal’s arms.

Every year, pet owners in the United States spend an estimated total of $150 billion or more on their pets, with $5 billion allocated for pet clothing and costumes. From a niche novelty to a billion-dollar trend, many people wonder what explains the rise in spending on pets, especially during holidays.

Ingrid Chu, vice president of research insights at the American Pet Products Association (APPA), explains how the humanization of pets influences the spending of pet owners on them.

“We’re seeing a trend where pet owners are seeing their pets more than just a pet; they’re part of the family,” Chu said.

According to a national survey by the APPA, nearly nine in 10 dog owners purchased gifts for their pets in the past year. Dogs received an average of six gifts each year. While most of these purchases occur around Christmas and birthdays, Halloween has also become an increasingly popular holiday for pet spending.

Many Americans without children are channeling their nurturing instincts toward their pets, treating them like family members and investing in clothing, toys, and special treats, according to Chu.

Adrienne Nguyen, who has owned a dalmatian for three years, embraces this trend, dressing up her dog for Halloween every year.

“I think it makes them feel like they’re almost little people, too. They’re part of the family,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen bought the costume for her dog because she thought it would be fun to play off her dalmatian’s polka-dot pattern, turning her dog’s spots into spiders as a part of its witch costume.

According to Chu, costume design is crucial to attracting customers, and the visual appeal of pet costumes significantly influences the products that shoppers purchase. Styles that match a pet’s look or personality draw pet owners to buy them. These creative connections make the costumes feel more personal and fun, turning a playful idea into a popular purchase.

A statistical research study conducted by the APPA on pet owner types revealed that there are multiple distinct owner types, indicating that companies should understand who they are marketing to and what their target customer is.

“If their product is all about sustainability, you’re going to want to target customers who find those characteristics important. That would be a way to appeal to pet owners emotionally because you’re speaking their language,” Chu said.

Social media has also played a huge role in popularizing pet fashion. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have inspired owners to replicate their pets’ looks, and social media is a rapidly growing source of information for pet owners, according to Chu.

Ghacal Mobaghal, a pet owner, decided to dress up her dog for the first time because of social media.

“I saw a lot of videos of dogs wearing costumes on Instagram, and I thought it was so cute,” Mobaghal said.

While pet costumes are increasingly popular, sales tend to change in response to economic conditions and seasonal trends. Data from the APPA show that the percentage of dog owners who own holiday costumes rose from 16% in 2018 to 22% in 2024.

Regardless of market trends, the human-animal bond ensures a sustainable business for the pet fashion industry.

“They help people feel more connected and bring a lot of happiness to people when they look at them,” Mobaghal said.