Processing Minority Episode 4: Discovering cultural identity through music

Music can help influence all different kinds of cultures. Being an American and living here can be a huge opportunity. However, being away from your country of origin can be difficult. To combat this, many immigrants and even first-generation Americans use music to bring them back. In today’s episode, host Clarisse Bell interviews students on how music has helped them find their cultural identity.

