Processing Minority S2E2: The battle against isolation

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, teenagers in the Bay Area have been battling boredom in the past few weeks of quarantine. As a result, they have found ways to stay engaged while locked at home. Today, Clarisse speaks to a few Bay Area teens on how their experience has been so far, as well as what they are doing to combat that boredom. She also talks about the ways that isolation can harm, and even help you.

